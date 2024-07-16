Maplebear Inc (CART) CEO Fidji Simo Sells 24,500 Shares

On July 16, 2024, Fidji Simo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Maplebear Inc (CART, Financial), sold 24,500 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through this SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,959,667 shares of Maplebear Inc.

Maplebear Inc operates as an online grocery delivery service, providing customers with direct delivery of groceries and other home essentials. The company has been expanding its services to cater to the growing demand for online shopping and delivery solutions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 183,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Maplebear Inc, where there have been 21 insider sells and 15 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Maplebear Inc were trading at $35.48 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is currently $9.341 billion. Maplebear Inc's valuation metrics include a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

