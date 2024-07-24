Mukul Kumar, President of Engineering at PubMatic Inc (PUBM, Financial), sold 8,000 shares of the company on July 16, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 37,784 shares of PubMatic Inc.

PubMatic Inc operates in the digital advertising sector. The company provides a specialized cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. It is known for its publisher-focused approach to technology and innovation.

Over the past year, Mukul Kumar has sold a total of 118,425 shares of PubMatic Inc and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for the company shows a total of 72 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of PubMatic Inc were trading at $21.85 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $1.069 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 101.95, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 27.215.

The stock is currently valued at a GF Value of $22.20, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98. This suggests that PubMatic Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider reflects ongoing transactions within the company, providing current and potential investors with insight into the insider's view of the stock's valuation and future prospects.

