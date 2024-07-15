On July 15, 2024, Ryan Glenn, the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY, Financial), executed a sale of 1,400 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 31,074 shares of Paylocity Holding Corp.

Paylocity Holding Corp, a company specializing in cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions, has seen a pattern in insider transactions over the past year. There have been no insider purchases, but 43 insider sales, indicating a trend of insiders selling their shares.

Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp were priced at $140.06 on the day of the transaction, placing the company's market cap at approximately $8.48 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 43.69, which is above the industry median of 27.215.

The GF Value of Paylocity Holding Corp is estimated at $312.02, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.45.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, Ryan Glenn has sold a total of 3,300 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company's insider trading activities.

For more detailed information on insider trades and stock performance for Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY, Financial), visit the company's summary page on GuruFocus.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.