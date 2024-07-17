David Marra, Executive Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer, sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR, Financial) on July 17, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 85,544 shares of the company.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd, a global provider of reinsurance and insurance, specializes in matching well-structured risks with efficient capital. The company operates through various segments, including Property, Casualty and Specialty, and other categories, focusing on providing coverage for a wide range of insurance needs.

Over the past year, David Marra has sold a total of 4,500 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader insider transaction trend for the company shows a total of 9 insider sales and no insider buys over the same period.

On the date of the latest sale, shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd were priced at $230, giving the company a market cap of approximately $12.13 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 5.07, which is lower than both the industry median of 11.68 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $264.99, suggesting that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into insider confidence and valuation perspectives.

