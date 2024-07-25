Jacob Schatz, EVP, Global Affairs and Chief Legal Officer of Electronic Arts Inc (EA, Financial), sold 1,000 shares of the company on 2024-07-15, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 29,317 shares of the company.

Electronic Arts Inc (EA, Financial) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The company develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers.

Over the past year, Jacob Schatz has sold a total of 12,000 shares of Electronic Arts Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend seen within the company, where there have been 58 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc were trading at $144.86 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $39.06 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 31.41, which is above the industry median of 21.97 and also higher than the company's historical median.

The GF Value of the stock is $139.75, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company stock valuation metrics to understand the broader context of market movements and company-specific financial health.

