Jesus Llorca, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Seacor Marine Holdings Inc (SMHI, Financial), executed a sale of 14,168 shares of the company on July 16, 2024. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 430,638 shares of the company.

Seacor Marine Holdings Inc operates as a global provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production facilities worldwide. This includes the operation of a diverse fleet of marine support and specialty vessels.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 60,995 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 13 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the date of the sale, shares of Seacor Marine Holdings Inc were trading at $15, giving the company a market cap of approximately $397.193 million. According to GF Value, the stock is currently modestly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.36.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.