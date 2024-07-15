Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, Secretary April Rieger executed a sale of 8,856 shares of Ncino Inc (NCNO, Financial) on July 15, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 165,791 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $31.23, valuing the transaction at approximately $276,694.

Ncino Inc, a software company, provides cloud-based banking solutions to financial institutions. These solutions include customer engagement, compliance and risk management, as well as loan origination and deposit account opening functionalities.

Over the past year, April Rieger has sold a total of 62,863 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Ncino Inc shows a total of 86 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The stock of Ncino Inc was trading at $31.23 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $3.79 billion. According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, Ncino Inc is currently modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84.

The GF Value is determined based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This recent sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation based on current market conditions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.