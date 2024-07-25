Zuora Inc (ZUO, Financial), a company specializing in cloud-based subscription management software, recently saw a significant transaction by its Chief Product & Tech Officer, Peter Hirsch. On July 15, 2024, the insider sold 58,267 shares at a price of $9.06 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 14,566 shares of the company.

Over the past year, Peter Hirsch has sold a total of 110,434 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within Zuora Inc, where there have been no insider buys but 45 insider sells over the past year.

Zuora Inc's shares were trading at $9.06 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.41 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider activity and valuation metrics provide a snapshot of the current financial landscape and market sentiment surrounding Zuora Inc (ZUO, Financial).

