On July 16, 2024, Belknap Keith L Jr, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Beazer Homes USA Inc (BZH, Financial), executed a sale of 80,738 shares of the company at a price of $33.06 per share. This transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 70,081 shares of the company.

Beazer Homes USA Inc, a prominent homebuilder in the United States, designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes. The company operates across several states and focuses on providing value to its customers through energy-efficient homes and personalized experiences.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 140,738 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 5 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA Inc were trading at $33.06 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $1.038 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 6.36, which is below the industry median of 12.19.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Beazer Homes USA Inc is estimated at $18.51 per share, which suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.79.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation relative to its current market price.

