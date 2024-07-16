On July 16, 2024, Matt Baer, CEO of Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX, Financial), executed a sale of 44,230 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 973,769 shares of the company.

Stitch Fix Inc operates as an online personal styling service in the United States. It uses recommendation algorithms and data science to personalize clothing items based on size, budget, and style.

The transaction occurred with the shares priced at $5 each, placing the total value of the sale at $221,150. This sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where Stitch Fix Inc has seen a total of 11 insider sells and no insider buys.

The current market cap of Stitch Fix Inc stands at $584.789 million. The stock is currently trading at a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow that reflect its current valuation metrics.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Stitch Fix Inc is estimated at $3.11 per share, which suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.61.

The insider's recent transaction aligns with the overall selling trend among other insiders at Stitch Fix Inc over the past year. This pattern of insider activity and the current valuation metrics provide investors with critical data points for monitoring the stock's financial health and market position.

