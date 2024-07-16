On July 16, 2024, Jennifer Newstead, Chief Legal Officer of Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), sold 905 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 36,035 shares of Meta Platforms Inc.

Meta Platforms Inc operates as a social media conglomerate, owning several major platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, among others. The company focuses on connecting people through technology and continues to expand its reach and capabilities in the digital space.

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc were priced at $501.42 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $1,171.86 billion. Meta Platforms Inc's price-earnings ratio stands at 26.54, which is above the industry median of 21.97.

The GF Value of Meta Platforms Inc is $369.88, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.36. This suggests that the stock is Modestly Overvalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates.

Over the past year, Jennifer Newstead has sold a total of 35,565 shares and has not made any purchases. The overall insider transaction history for Meta Platforms Inc shows a trend with 256 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

This insider activity and the current valuation metrics provide a snapshot of Meta Platforms Inc's financial landscape and insider sentiment.

