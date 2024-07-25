Eliem Therapeutics Inc (ELYM, Financial), a company focused on developing therapies for pain, epilepsy, and depression, recently saw a significant insider transaction. Valerie Morisset, the Executive Vice President, Research & Development and Chief Scientific Officer, sold 50,000 shares of the company on July 16, 2024. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 202,306 shares of Eliem Therapeutics Inc.

Over the past year, Valerie Morisset has sold a total of 310,650 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction continues a trend of insider sales at Eliem Therapeutics Inc, with a total of 6 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

Shares of Eliem Therapeutics Inc were trading at $7.13 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is currently $454.809 million. Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insiders' views on the stock's valuation.

For further analysis, here is the insider trend image showing the recent activities:

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors trying to understand the market sentiment and the financial health of Eliem Therapeutics Inc.

