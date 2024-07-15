On July 15, 2024, James Cox, Chief Financial Officer of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN, Financial), executed a sale of 11,275 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 232,503 shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc specializes in providing investment data management solutions for clients such as insurers, investment managers, and large corporations. The company's services include automated data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting.

Over the past year, James Cox has sold a total of 148,825 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 48 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc were priced at $18.92 on the day of the sale. The company currently has a market cap of approximately $4.28 billion.

The stock is considered to be Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.96, based on a GF Value of $19.81. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors and company valuation metrics to inform their investment decisions in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc.

