Scandic Hotels Group AB (FRA:10H) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Financial Performance Amid Market Challenges

Net sales, EBITDA, and occupancy rates show positive growth, while geopolitical issues and increased costs present challenges.

51 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: Increased by 3% to SEK5.9 billion compared to SEK5.7 billion in the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Improved to SEK841 million compared to SEK772 million last year.
  • EBITDA Margin: Strengthened to 14.3% compared to 13.6% last year.
  • Occupancy Rate: Improved from 63% in the second quarter last year to 64% this quarter.
  • Average Room Rate: Increased by 3.4% year-on-year.
  • RevPAR: Increased by 5.2% compared with the second quarter last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: SEK463 million in the second quarter and minus SEK270 million for the first six months of the year.
  • Net Debt: Amounted to SEK1.7 billion at the end of the quarter.
  • Maintenance CapEx: Increased to SEK368 million compared to SEK169 million last year.
  • Expansion CapEx: Increased to SEK107 million compared to SEK18 million last year.
  • New Rooms in Pipeline: 2,200 new rooms by the end of the quarter.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 17, 2024

Positive Points

  • Scandic Hotels Group AB (FRA:10H, Financial) reported a strong second-quarter result with an adjusted EBITDA of SEK841 million, up from SEK772 million in the same quarter last year.
  • The company achieved an improved margin of 14.3%, compared to 13.6% in the same quarter last year, due to enhanced efficiency and cost control.
  • Net sales increased by 3% to SEK5.9 billion compared to SEK5.7 billion in the same period last year.
  • The company successfully refinanced its loans, securing long-term financing that reflects its strategic agenda and strong financial position.
  • Bookings for the third quarter look promising, with demand in line with last year and positive price development.

Negative Points

  • Finland had a weak start to the quarter due to strikes and ongoing geopolitical issues affecting demand from international travelers.
  • The market in Gothenburg had a tough quarter with few events, impacting overall demand.
  • Despite the positive results, the company faced higher group costs due to increased activity levels in commercial and digitization.
  • The company experienced a negative impact on demand for meetings and events due to public holidays in May.
  • The occupancy rate in Garpenberg is struggling due to a weak event calendar and increased new capacity.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Did you see any significant evolution of the type of clientele you have at the moment? And especially, did you see a start of the return of the Asian clientele?
A: Jens Mathiesen, CEO: We see slight improvements in the Asian market, but it's still slow due to travel restrictions. However, we have seen a larger improvement from the US market, especially in Copenhagen.

Q: Could you give us some more color about the F&B component in your revenues?
A: Jens Mathiesen, CEO: The F&B segment is stable, with meetings flattening out and stabilizing. Restaurant and bar business is also stable, with no significant drop in spending.

Q: Could you elaborate on the high margins achieved this quarter?
A: Jens Mathiesen, CEO: The high margins are due to a sharp focus on cost and efficiency, particularly in managing work hours. This has been a result of hard work from the organization.

Q: Is it fair to expect better margins for the remainder of the year given the same level of sales as last year?
A: Jens Mathiesen, CEO: Yes, we will continue to focus on high efficiency levels. However, note that last year had some one-off effects in Q3 which we don't have this year.

Q: Could you provide an update on where you see the maintenance CapEx and total investment CapEx for the full year?
A: Jens Mathiesen, CEO: We expect maintenance CapEx to be between 3% and 4% of net sales, likely closer to 4%. This is linked to the cash we generate, providing us flexibility to adjust as needed.

Q: How does the events calendar for Q3 this year compare to last year?
A: Jens Mathiesen, CEO: Gothenburg has a lower event calendar this year compared to last year, while Stockholm is picking up with events like Bruce Springsteen concerts. Copenhagen, Oslo, and Helsinki are more in line with normal years.

Q: Are there any more legacy timing effects that should impact cash flow going forward?
A: Par Christiansen, CFO: No, there are no more legacy timing effects expected to impact cash flow.

Q: Does the new financing agreement give you full flexibility to enact share buybacks and pay dividends?
A: Par Christiansen, CFO: Yes, once the convertible bond matures, we will have full flexibility to decide on share buybacks, dividends, or further investments.

Q: Have you seen any material benefit from the heat in Southern Europe switching demand to Northern Europe?
A: Jens Mathiesen, CEO: We have seen a growing trend from Southern Europe into Scandinavia, but the total numbers are still small. There is also a significant increase in visitors from the US.

Q: How do you feel about the second half implied revenue growth and profit performance in consensus?
A: Jens Mathiesen, CEO: We see stable occupancy and slightly growing rates. It's important to maintain high efficiency and cost control to deliver expected cash flow and margins.

