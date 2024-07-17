Asian Paints Ltd (BOM:500820) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Market Challenges with Strategic Growth Initiatives

Despite a decline in value growth, Asian Paints Ltd (BOM:500820) focuses on expanding its distribution footprint and new product contributions.

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Summary
  • Volume Growth: 7% in Q1 FY25, down from 10% in Q1 FY24.
  • Value Growth: -3% in Q1 FY25, compared to 7.8% in Q1 FY24.
  • Combined Growth (Decorative + Industrial): -2.2% in Q1 FY25, compared to 8.5% in Q1 FY24.
  • Retail Touch Points: Expanded to 1.65 lakh.
  • Installed Capacity: Increased to more than 22 lakh KL.
  • International Operations: Degrowth of 2%, with constant currency growth of 1.8%.
  • Gross Margins: 42.9%, down from Q4 FY24.
  • Standalone Top Line: -3% in Q1 FY25.
  • Consolidated Top Line: -2% in Q1 FY25.
  • Standalone PBT Margins: Down by 50 basis points sequentially.
  • Consolidated EBITDA Margins: Down by 420 basis points year-over-year, and 50 basis points sequentially.
  • Modular Kitchen Business: 5% growth.
  • Bath Business: 10% revenue upshift.
  • New Products Contribution: 12% of top line.
  • Auto Business Revenue Growth: Double-digit growth.
  • Industrial Business Value Growth: 5.8% overall.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 17, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Asian Paints Ltd (BOM:500820, Financial) reported a healthy volume growth of 7% despite challenging market conditions.
  • The company's five-year CAGR remains strong at 15.3%, indicating consistent long-term growth.
  • New product initiatives, such as the Neo Bharat Latex paint, have performed well, particularly in the bottom-of-the-pyramid segment.
  • The industrial segment, especially auto refinishes and auto OE business, showed double-digit revenue growth.
  • Expansion in distribution footprint to 1.65 lakh retail touchpoints and the addition of new stores in the home decor segment are positive indicators for future growth.

Negative Points

  • The overall value growth experienced a decline of 3%, reflecting pressure on pricing and product mix.
  • International operations faced challenges, with a top-line degrowth of 2% due to currency depreciation in markets like Ethiopia, Egypt, and Bangladesh.
  • Employee costs have increased significantly, impacting overall profitability.
  • The economy emulsions segment underperformed, affecting the overall product mix.
  • Gross margins have declined to 42.9%, down from the previous quarter, due to material price inflation and an inferior product mix.

Q & A Highlights

Q: My first question is regarding the sharp increase in staff costs, which are up 23% year-over-year and 9% quarter-on-quarter. What is driving this increase?
A: (Amit Syngle, CEO) The increase in staff costs is primarily due to the addition of new employees to expand our distribution footprint and support new categories like waterproofing and the bottom of the pyramid segment. Additionally, there was a correction in our sick leave policy, which also contributed to the higher costs.

Q: What is your outlook on the real estate sector and its impact on your kitchen and bath business?
A: (Amit Syngle, CEO) The real estate sector has shown some signs of slowing down, particularly in new projects. However, the premium and luxury segments are still performing well. Our kitchen and bath business has seen improvements due to better servicing, new designs, and premiumization. We expect stronger growth in our B2B business, supported by government infrastructure projects and factory expansions.

Q: Can you provide an update on your volume growth guidance for the remaining quarters of FY25?
A: (Amit Syngle, CEO) We are targeting double-digit volume growth for the remaining quarters, driven by improved demand conditions, particularly in rural areas and the upcoming festive season. We expect the gap between volume and value growth to be around 5% to 6%, aided by price increases to offset inflation.

Q: How are you managing the impact of inflation on your gross margins?
A: (Amit Syngle, CEO) We have taken a 1% price increase in July and anticipate further price increases to manage the expected 1.5% inflation in the second quarter. Our pricing decisions are based on maintaining our margins rather than matching competition.

Q: What are the key factors driving the increase in employee costs and other expenditures?
A: (Amit Syngle, CEO) The increase in employee costs is due to the addition of new employees to support our growth strategy and expand our distribution footprint. Other expenditures have also increased due to investments in new categories and expanding retail points. We aim to balance these costs with value growth going forward.

Q: Can you elaborate on the performance of different product segments, particularly the economy emulsions?
A: (Amit Syngle, CEO) The bottom of the pyramid segment, including distempers and Neo Bharat, has performed well. However, economy emulsions and certain undercoats like primers have not done well. Premium and luxury emulsions have shown decent growth but could perform better in terms of value.

Q: What is the status of your home decor business and its impact on overall growth?
A: (Amit Syngle, CEO) We are adding 15 to 20 new stores each year and have introduced new categories like automated blinds. Our home decor initiatives are aimed at enhancing the core paint category by owning the home decor lifecycle. We are bullish on this category and expect it to contribute significantly to our growth.

Q: What are your closing remarks on the overall performance and outlook for the next quarter?
A: (Amit Syngle, CEO) We are looking forward to a much better quarter ahead, driven by improved demand conditions, particularly in rural areas and the upcoming festive season. We are committed to maintaining our margins and driving growth across all categories.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.