Adjusted EPS: $0.36 per share, up $0.01 from the prior quarter.

Pre-Provision Net Revenue: Increased by $1 million from the prior quarter.

Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity: Improved to 12%.

Stock Repurchases: $212 million in the second quarter, $365 million year to date.

Tangible Common Equity Tier One Ratio: 11%.

Net Charge-Offs: 22 basis points.

ACL Coverage Ratio: Increased to 1.41%.

Net Interest Income (NII): Increased by $5 million.

Net Interest Margin: Expanded by 1 basis point to 3.38%.

Average Loans: Up 1.4% from the prior quarter.

Loan Yields: Improved by 6 basis points from the first quarter.

Deposit Costs: Increased by 2 basis points.

Non-Interest Bearing Balances: Totaled $16.3 billion.

Interest-Bearing Deposit Rate: Increased to 3.3%.

Period-End Loans: Up $1 billion or 2% from the prior quarter.

Fee Income: Decreased by $3 million from the first quarter.

Service Charges, Card and Digital Fees: Each up $1.1 million.

Brokerage, Trust and Insurance Fees: Increased by $2 million.

Other Noninterest Income: Increased by $3 million.

Adjusted Expenses: Increased by less than $1 million.

Personnel Expenses: Down $11 million from the last quarter.

Outside Services Expenses: Increased by $10 million.

Loan Loss Provision: $55 million.

Net Interest Income 2024 Outlook: Updated to flat to down 2%.

Release Date: July 17, 2024

Positive Points

First Horizon Corp (FHN, Financial) delivered adjusted EPS of $0.36 per share, a $0.01 increase from the prior quarter.

The company repurchased $212 million of stock in the second quarter and over $365 million year to date.

Net interest income (NII) increased by $5 million, with the margin slightly expanding by 1 basis point to 3.38%.

The loan portfolio continues to be a tailwind, with average loans up 1.4% from the prior quarter.

Credit performance remains strong, with net charge-offs decreasing by $6 million to $34 million or 22 basis points of average loans.

Negative Points

Deposit costs increased by 2 basis points due to heightened competition and promotional deposit offers.

Non-performing loans (NPLs) increased by $69 million, driven by the commercial real estate (CRE) sector.

The fixed income business saw a $12 million decrease in fee income due to reduced market rate cut expectations and lower portfolio restructuring activity.

The company updated its net interest income (NII) outlook to flat to down 2% for the remainder of 2024 due to mix shift and increased deposit competition.

Expenses related to technology investments are expected to moderately increase over the remainder of the year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you talk a little bit more about the deposits, pricing competition you're seeing you flagged late in the quarter and what are you seeing give us some examples of that? And what do you think changes or eases that environment?

A: (Bryan Jordan, CEO) There have been an increasing number of deposit offers that are specials across our footprint. We saw from large, medium, and small competitors, and it had the effect of driving a higher cost in our existing customer base. The number of customers who came in with the offer from somebody else at a higher rate than our need to match or come close to matching that rate picked up over the last month or so of the quarter. (Hope Dmuchowski, CFO) We have a very competitive offer from a marketing perspective from kind of a new entrance to the southeast of a 530 guarantees through year end. And that's been aggressively marketed walked into most of our branches than many of our employees here have been kind enough to interop as mandates me when they've gotten their houses.

Q: If we don't get a cut, do you expect this kind of pressure to persist? And talk a little bit about the higher end of the lower end of the NII guide and kind of what gets you to the higher end or lower end.

A: (Hope Dmuchowski, CFO) If we don't get a cut in Q3 or this year, the further out that cut gets the more competitive environment stays as the money supply continues to shrink out of the economy. I have and I'm hopeful that with that first cut, we'll start to see consumption come back. As far as the guidance, absolutely a rate cut we hope will offset the deposit pressure, but we are asset sensitive and the way they're earlier that we get the cut in the year. The more that in you will be able to kind of see the deposit costs come down to match the loan side repricing with Colombia, 58% of our loan book will recover, you know, for them in the months, and we'll have to work that deposits cost back. They'll be able to little bit of lag as we walk that deposit pricing back as well as promos that come off of three month, six month break offers.

Q: Do you think positive return to positive operating leverage next year is in the cards and kind of what are the factors rates, improvement in fixed income and momentum and fees, stuff like that would kind of get you there assume a little bit more balance sheet growth and as well?

A: (Hope Dmuchowski, CFO) Our goal is always to start with the intent as we put together a budget to have positive operating leverage to manage our mix, our efficiency ratio year over year. And so at this point, it's really hard to say what's going to happen with 2024 the rate cut environment right now, the forward curve has two this year and three to four in the next year. We went into this year thinking four to segments, and we might end up one to two. So I expect 2025, we will work hard and we will set a budget that has positive operating leverage but I think that there's going to be a lot of uncertainty on going through 2025 on deposit costs as well as money fly.

Q: Can you just talk about the drivers of the slowdown in loan growth you expect following a pretty solid quarter?

A: (Hope Dmuchowski, CFO) One thing that we've got that you need to look at. It is the seasonality of mortgage warehouse. So about two thirds of the or half the increase a little bit more quarter over quarter on average is mortgage warehouse, which seasonally increases into quarter two and quarter three during the home buying season and then kind of significantly tailed off in Q4 and Q1. As a part of that is just the normal increase we have in loan growth. We are reaching the end of or near the end of the large fund ups. We had some loans we originated the last two years in the [Procuri] market. We're not really seeing a whole lot of originations in CRE as we continue. So we're kind of going to tread water in the back half of the year as we see paydowns, cash flows come in with what new lending will be.

Q: Can you provide more color on the increase in outside services contribute in the press release? This is this is tied to deposit marketing campaigns and third party services for strategic investments. I guess how much of the $10 million increase you saw sequentially is sticky versus onetime in nature?

A: (Hope Dmuchowski, CFO) Marketing is a seasonal spend there at year end and going into the new year marketing tends not to be a very effective, especially with the checking accounts. It just doesn't tend to be a seasonal time where we see a lot of movement between banks and so Q2 and Q3 are typically where we see more effective direct to client marketing. And so I think, yes, I wouldn't say sticky as in year over year as there is some seasonality there. We did mention in multiple previous calls that our technology investments were a little slower to get started the end of last year. And this year, what I would say than we had originally anticipated. So I think that the technology spend kind of hitting its run right now and the marketing being seasonal throughout the year, typical in past years. When you look past back to last year's earnings, you'll see the same type of seasonality increase in marketing in Q2 and towards the end of Q3.

Q: Is there flexibility on your reserve? Can you reserve for CRE grow less than we just saw just because you're kind of limited renewals and sort of address what you needed to this last quarter?

A: (Hope Dmuchowski, CFO) Yes, I do believe that especially as rates rates have continued, have they've been stable if they come down. And we're going to see, I think, a good bit of relief on commercial real estate. And I actually see and I think everybody and so we will see some healing there. I also think that we've been very proactive and on the conservative side, as we think about grading and we've done that for really the duration. And so as we've built some reserves over time, I believe we're adequately reserved at this time. At this time, we don't expect to build in and are there opportunities to release as things moderate. I absolutely think there could be great.

Q: Any thoughts to using some of the capital towards a bond book restructure and improving the yield there?

A: (Bryan Jordan, CEO) The short answer is probably not in our view, the restructuring of the bond portfolio really creates a lot of friction and doesn't really create anything other than a difference in the timing of earnings that discount or or from [AOCI] mark is going to accrete back to earnings or capital over time. And so it is unlikely that's

