Release Date: July 17, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Improved earnings in Q2 2024 compared to Q1 2024, with earnings per diluted common share at $1.45.

Strong capital and liquidity positions, with total stockholders' equity at $568.8 million and available secured funding lines totaling approximately $2 billion.

Net interest income increased to $46.8 million in Q2 2024 from $44.8 million in Q1 2024.

Non-interest income increased by $3.1 million to $9.8 million compared to Q2 2023.

Overall credit quality metrics remained strong, with low levels of delinquencies and non-performing assets to total assets at 34 basis points.

Negative Points

Earnings per diluted common share decreased from $1.52 in Q2 2023 to $1.45 in Q2 2024.

Total deposits decreased by $158 million during Q2 2024.

Net interest margin decreased to 3.43% in Q2 2024 from 3.56% in Q2 2023.

Non-interest expense increased by $1.7 million to $36.4 million compared to Q2 2023.

Ongoing compliance matters resulted in $600,000 of additional expenses in Q2 2024.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What types of securities did you purchase this quarter, and what were their duration and yield?

A: We added around $80 million to $85 million of securities in May and June, achieving yields in excess of 5%. These included single-family mortgage-backed passthroughs and multifamily products, all agency-backed.

Q: Were the short-term borrowings used to fund these securities purchases?

A: Yes, the borrowings were used to fund the purchases and to offset some of the deposit decline.

Q: How do you foresee the margin playing out going forward, considering the leverage and loan growth?

A: The securities added are yielding between 5.20% to 5.40%. While there might be some negative carry in the immediate future, if interest rates decrease as expected, the margin should improve.

Q: Can you provide more details on the ongoing compliance matters mentioned in the release?

A: We can't provide more details beyond what's in the earnings release. This sort of activity is rare for us, which is why we included it as a non-recurring item.

Q: Is the full benefit of the terminated interest rate swap reflected in the second quarter, and how does it affect the margin outlook for the rest of the year?

A: Yes, the full benefit is reflected in the second quarter. We don't have any other swaps rolling off soon, so the margin should remain stable, depending on loan pricing and deposit pricing pressures.

Q: Should we expect expenses to decline by almost $1 million next quarter, given the termination of the core banking system conversion project?

A: Yes, the $900,000 in legal and professional expenses related to the conversion should mostly be gone, with only some trailing costs. Compliance expenses should also not recur at the same level.

Q: Do you plan to add more to the securities portfolio?

A: Generally, no. We took advantage of a good opportunity when rates were higher, but we don't have plans for significant additions unless another opportunity arises.

Q: What are the short-term borrowings, and what yield are you paying on them?

A: The borrowings are mostly overnight advances with a yield in the low 5.50% range.

Q: How do you feel about the stock buyback given the recent increase in stock price?

A: We are rethinking the buyback. We liked buying back stock in the low-50s, but with sub-debt coming due in June 2025, it may make sense to use funds for that instead.

Q: What is the expected run rate for expenses going forward?

A: Excluding the non-recurring compliance and conversion-related expenses, the run rate should be around $35 million, with some potential increases due to new products and services from our current provider.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.