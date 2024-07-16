Bajaj Auto Ltd (BOM:532977) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Expanding EV Market Share

Key takeaways include a 16% revenue increase, robust EBITDA growth, and significant strides in the electric vehicle segment.

Summary
  • Revenue: INR11,928 crores, up 16% year-on-year.
  • EBITDA: INR2,400 crores, up 24% year-on-year, with a margin of 20.2%.
  • Net Income (PAT): INR1,988 crores.
  • Spare Parts Revenue: Over INR1,300 crores.
  • Electric Vehicle Revenue: 14% of domestic revenue.
  • Export Revenue: $460 million, up 16% year-on-year.
  • Cash Surplus: INR16,700 crores, with INR750 crores added in Q1.
  • Domestic Market Share (3-wheelers): 17% overall, 26% in e-autos.
  • New Plant Capacity (Brazil): 20,000 units per annum, scalable to 50,000 units.
  • Market Performance (Africa): Down 40% year-on-year.
  • Market Performance (Middle East and North Africa): Up 20% year-on-year.
  • Market Performance (Asia): Up 70% year-on-year.
  • Market Performance (LatAm): Up 26% year-on-year.
  • Domestic Motorcycle Market Share (125cc+ segment): 25%.
  • Domestic Motorcycle Market Share (150cc+ segment): 40%.
  • New Product Launches: CNG bike, sub 1 lakh electric cheeter, new plant in Manaus, Brazil.
  • Commercial Vehicles (3-wheelers): Consistent 100,000 units per quarter.
  • Electric 2-Wheeler Market Share: 12% overall, 20%+ in above INR1 lakh segment.
  • New Store Locations: Expanded from 70 to 140 locations for e-autos.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 16, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Revenue from operations grew by 16% to just under INR12,000 crores, driven by both domestic and export sales.
  • EBITDA at 20.2% crossed INR2,400 crore, delivering a 24% growth, marking the third successive quarter of 20%-plus EBITDA.
  • The electric vehicle (EV) portfolio, including two-wheelers and three-wheelers, now constitutes 14% of overall revenue.
  • The new plant in Brazil commenced production in June, with a scalable capacity from 20,000 to 50,000 units per annum.
  • The Chetak electric scooter business unit solidified its position, achieving a 12% market share in Q1 and aiming to expand to 1,000 stores by September.

Negative Points

  • Africa, particularly Nigeria, continues to underperform, with motorcycle sales significantly below the benchmark.
  • The electric two-wheeler segment remains a drag on profitability despite cost reduction efforts.
  • Commodity costs saw a slight uptick, particularly in aluminum, copper, rubber, and noble metals, impacting overall material costs.
  • The domestic market share in the 100cc segment remains low at 15%, indicating room for improvement.
  • The premium motorcycle segment (250cc to 500cc) has shown lackluster performance despite new launches.

Q & A Highlights

Q: I noticed that volumes for electric 2-wheelers have been ramping up quite a lot. What has been going right, and do you think there is potential to rise up in the leaderboard to potentially number two position sometime this year?
A: The rise in market shares and volume is due to a combination of price adjustments and network expansion. Customers appreciate the build quality, reliability, and styling of Chetak. With the introduction of the [2901], we are now positioned to compete in the sub INR1 lakh segment. Our next goal is to achieve the number two position and eventually aim for leadership. – Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director.

Q: Can you comment on the profitability of electric vehicles, particularly two-wheelers, and the potential of CNG technology in motorcycles and scooters?
A: Electric three-wheelers are profitable at a margin level similar to ICE three-wheelers. Electric two-wheelers continue to be a drag, but cost reduction efforts have helped neutralize the impact of price drops. Regarding CNG, it appeals more to longer-distance riders, making it suitable for motorcycles. We are exploring the potential for CNG in scooters as well. – Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director & Dinesh Thapar, CFO.

Q: What percentage of your domestic three-wheeler volumes are now electric, and what is the market coverage with the distribution network?
A: About 19% of our three-wheeler portfolio is electric. We are now in 140 towns, covering 70% of the e-auto market. Our priority was to enter markets where CNG three-wheelers were not allowed due to permits. We aim to be a full-range player in the three-wheeler market. – Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director.

Q: How is the demand for Triumph motorcycles shaping up in domestic and export markets?
A: In metros and mini metros, we are seeing good traction and post-sales satisfaction. However, outside these areas, brand awareness is limited. The task now is to build local awareness through various marketing initiatives. – Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director.

Q: Can you share the CapEx guidance for FY25 and the areas of spend?
A: The CapEx for FY25 is expected to be between INR700 crores to INR800 crores, primarily for commissioning our new electric three-wheeler facility and other capabilities for electric vehicles. – Dinesh Thapar, CFO.

