Positive Points

Revenue from operations grew by 16% to just under INR12,000 crores, driven by both domestic and export sales.

EBITDA at 20.2% crossed INR2,400 crore, delivering a 24% growth, marking the third successive quarter of 20%-plus EBITDA.

The electric vehicle (EV) portfolio, including two-wheelers and three-wheelers, now constitutes 14% of overall revenue.

The new plant in Brazil commenced production in June, with a scalable capacity from 20,000 to 50,000 units per annum.

The Chetak electric scooter business unit solidified its position, achieving a 12% market share in Q1 and aiming to expand to 1,000 stores by September.

Negative Points

Africa, particularly Nigeria, continues to underperform, with motorcycle sales significantly below the benchmark.

The electric two-wheeler segment remains a drag on profitability despite cost reduction efforts.

Commodity costs saw a slight uptick, particularly in aluminum, copper, rubber, and noble metals, impacting overall material costs.

The domestic market share in the 100cc segment remains low at 15%, indicating room for improvement.

The premium motorcycle segment (250cc to 500cc) has shown lackluster performance despite new launches.

Q & A Highlights

Q: I noticed that volumes for electric 2-wheelers have been ramping up quite a lot. What has been going right, and do you think there is potential to rise up in the leaderboard to potentially number two position sometime this year?

A: The rise in market shares and volume is due to a combination of price adjustments and network expansion. Customers appreciate the build quality, reliability, and styling of Chetak. With the introduction of the [2901], we are now positioned to compete in the sub INR1 lakh segment. Our next goal is to achieve the number two position and eventually aim for leadership. – Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director.

Q: Can you comment on the profitability of electric vehicles, particularly two-wheelers, and the potential of CNG technology in motorcycles and scooters?

A: Electric three-wheelers are profitable at a margin level similar to ICE three-wheelers. Electric two-wheelers continue to be a drag, but cost reduction efforts have helped neutralize the impact of price drops. Regarding CNG, it appeals more to longer-distance riders, making it suitable for motorcycles. We are exploring the potential for CNG in scooters as well. – Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director & Dinesh Thapar, CFO.

Q: What percentage of your domestic three-wheeler volumes are now electric, and what is the market coverage with the distribution network?

A: About 19% of our three-wheeler portfolio is electric. We are now in 140 towns, covering 70% of the e-auto market. Our priority was to enter markets where CNG three-wheelers were not allowed due to permits. We aim to be a full-range player in the three-wheeler market. – Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director.

Q: How is the demand for Triumph motorcycles shaping up in domestic and export markets?

A: In metros and mini metros, we are seeing good traction and post-sales satisfaction. However, outside these areas, brand awareness is limited. The task now is to build local awareness through various marketing initiatives. – Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director.

Q: Can you share the CapEx guidance for FY25 and the areas of spend?

A: The CapEx for FY25 is expected to be between INR700 crores to INR800 crores, primarily for commissioning our new electric three-wheeler facility and other capabilities for electric vehicles. – Dinesh Thapar, CFO.

