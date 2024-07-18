Blackstone Inc (BX) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.20 and Revenue of $2.5 Billion Beat Expectations

Strong Inflows and Investment Activity Highlight Performance

Author's Avatar
17 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $2.5 billion for Q2 2024, reflecting a robust performance in investment activities.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.20 for Q2 2024, showcasing strong earnings growth.
  • Assets Under Management (AUM): Surpassed $1 trillion, driven by significant inflows and deployment.
  • Dividend: Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share, payable on August 5, 2024.
  • Investment Activity: Achieved nearly $40 billion in inflows and $34 billion in deployment, marking the highest level in two years.
Article's Main Image

On July 18, 2024, Blackstone Inc (BX, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the company's second quarter 2024 results. Blackstone, the world's largest alternative-asset manager, reported significant inflows and investment activity, marking the highest level of investment in two years.

Company Overview

Blackstone Inc (BX, Financial) manages $1.040 trillion in total assets, including $762.6 billion in fee-earning assets under management as of the end of 2023. The company operates through four core business segments: private equity, real estate, credit and insurance, and hedge fund solutions. Blackstone primarily serves institutional investors but also caters to high-net-worth clients. The firm operates from 25 offices across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Performance and Challenges

Blackstone reported nearly $40 billion in inflows and $34 billion in deployment for the second quarter of 2024. Stephen A. Schwarzman, Chairman and CEO, commented, “We reported another quarter of strong results, underpinned by nearly $40 billion of inflows and $34 billion of deployment — reflecting the highest level of investment activity in two years. We are planting the seeds of future value creation.”

Despite these achievements, the company faces challenges in penetrating new markets and maintaining its growth trajectory. The focus on large-scale investments in digital and energy infrastructure is crucial for supporting the artificial intelligence revolution, which presents both opportunities and risks.

Financial Achievements

Blackstone declared a quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share, payable on August 5, 2024, to shareholders of record as of July 29, 2024. This dividend reflects the company's robust financial health and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

1813894190405414912.png

Key Financial Metrics

While the detailed financial statements are available in the 8-K filing, some key metrics include:

Metric Value
Estimated Annual Earnings Per Share $4.64
Estimated Annual Revenue $11,927.09 million

Analysis

Blackstone's strong inflows and investment activity underscore its leading position in the alternative asset management industry. The company's strategic focus on digital and energy infrastructure investments aligns with global trends, potentially driving future growth. However, the challenges of market penetration and maintaining high levels of investment activity remain critical areas to watch.

For more detailed insights and to view the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Blackstone Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.