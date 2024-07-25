Cintas Corp (CTAS) Q4 FY2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Estimates, Revenue Matches Expectations

Robust Revenue Growth and Margin Expansion Highlight Fiscal 2024 Performance

Summary
  • Revenue: $2.47 billion for Q4 FY2024, up 8.2% year-over-year, closely aligning with the estimate of $2.47 billion.
  • Gross Margin: Increased to $1.22 billion, representing 49.2% of revenue, up from 47.7% in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Income: $547.6 million for Q4 FY2024, a 16.3% increase from $470.8 million in the prior year’s quarter.
  • Net Income: $414.3 million for Q4 FY2024, up 19.7% from $346.2 million in the same period last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $3.99 for Q4 FY2024, a 19.8% increase from $3.33 in the previous year’s quarter.
  • Annual Revenue: $9.60 billion for FY2024, an 8.9% increase from $8.82 billion in FY2023.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: $2.08 billion for FY2024, up 30.2% from $1.60 billion in FY2023.
Article's Main Image

Cintas Corp (CTAS, Financial) released its 8-K filing on July 18, 2024, reporting impressive results for its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full year. The company, known for its comprehensive uniform rental and facility services, demonstrated significant growth and profitability, surpassing analyst estimates.

Company Overview

Cintas Corp (CTAS, Financial) is a leading provider of uniform rental programs and ancillary products and services, including mops, first aid kits, and fire inspections. The company serves a wide range of industries, offering custom-tailored apparel, flame-resistant clothing, lab coats, and other profession-specific clothing. Additionally, Cintas provides facilities products such as entrance mats, mops, shop towels, hand sanitizers, and restroom supplies. The company's other business segments include first aid and safety services, fire protection services, and uniform direct sales.

Q4 and Full-Year Financial Performance

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, Cintas reported revenue of $2.47 billion, an 8.2% increase from $2.28 billion in the same period last year. The company's organic revenue growth rate was 7.5%. Gross margin for the quarter was $1,215.4 million, up 11.6% from $1,088.8 million in the previous year, with gross margin as a percentage of revenue improving to 49.2% from 47.7%.

Operating income for the fourth quarter rose by 16.3% to $547.6 million, and net income increased by 19.7% to $414.3 million. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were $3.99, exceeding the analyst estimate of $3.80.

1813924511435878400.png

For the full fiscal year 2024, Cintas achieved revenue of $9.60 billion, an 8.9% increase from $8.82 billion in fiscal 2023. Operating income grew by 14.8% to $2.07 billion, and net income reached $1.57 billion, a 16.6% increase from the previous year. Diluted EPS for the year was $15.15, surpassing the annual estimate of $14.96.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2023 % Change
Revenue $2.47 billion $2.28 billion 8.2%
Gross Margin $1,215.4 million $1,088.8 million 11.6%
Operating Income $547.6 million $470.8 million 16.3%
Net Income $414.3 million $346.2 million 19.7%
Diluted EPS $3.99 $3.33 19.8%

Operational Highlights and Strategic Initiatives

Cintas' strong financial performance is attributed to its robust revenue growth and margin expansion. The company's gross margin as a percentage of revenue improved by 150 basis points to 49.2% in Q4 2024. Operating income as a percentage of revenue also increased to 22.2% from 20.6% in the previous year.

"Our strong fourth quarter results conclude another successful fiscal year of robust revenue growth and margin expansion, including an all-time high in operating income as a percent of revenue," said Todd M. Schneider, Cintas' President and Chief Executive Officer.

Cash flow from operating activities was $2.08 billion for fiscal 2024, a 30.2% increase from $1.60 billion in fiscal 2023. The company invested $409.5 million in capital expenditures and acquired businesses worth $186.8 million during the year. Cintas also returned significant capital to shareholders, paying $530.9 million in cash dividends and repurchasing 1,623,870 shares of common stock for $1.0 billion.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, Cintas expects revenue to be in the range of $10.16 billion to $10.31 billion, reflecting a growth of 5.9% to 7.4%. The company anticipates diluted EPS to be between $16.25 and $16.75, representing a growth of 7.3% to 10.6%.

Overall, Cintas Corp (CTAS, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance and strategic growth, positioning itself well for continued success in the business services industry. For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cintas Corp for further details.

