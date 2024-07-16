On July 16, 2024, John Peetz, Director at Buckle Inc (BKE, Financial), executed a sale of 2,500 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 24,623 shares of Buckle Inc.

Buckle Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women. The company markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear.

The shares were sold at a price of $40.26 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $100,650. This sale contributes to a total of 2,500 shares sold by John Peetz over the past year, with no recorded purchases in the same timeframe.

The insider transaction history for Buckle Inc shows a trend of limited insider buying activity, with 0 insider buys and 2 insider sells over the past year.

As of the date of the sale, Buckle Inc had a market cap of $1.998 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 9.28, which is lower than the industry median of 17.4 and also below the company’s historical median.

Regarding valuation, with a stock price of $40.26 and a GF Value of $35.63, Buckle Inc is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders are positioning themselves with respect to their holdings in Buckle Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.