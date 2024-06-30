On July 18, 2024, D.R. Horton Inc (DHI, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the fiscal 2024 third quarter. D.R. Horton, a leading homebuilder in the United States, operates in 118 markets across 33 states, primarily building single-family detached homes. The company also offers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment.

Performance Overview

D.R. Horton Inc (DHI, Financial) reported a 5% increase in earnings per diluted share to $4.10, surpassing the analyst estimate of $3.78. The company's net income rose to $1.4 billion, a 1% increase from the previous year. Consolidated revenues grew by 2% to $10.0 billion, exceeding the estimated $9.77 billion. Homes closed increased by 5% to 24,155, with a 6% rise in value to $9.2 billion.

Key Financial Achievements

For the nine months ended June 30, 2024, D.R. Horton Inc (DHI, Financial) reported a 7% increase in net income to $3.5 billion and an 11% rise in earnings per share to $10.43. Consolidated revenues for the same period increased by 7% to $26.8 billion. The company's return on equity (ROE) was 21.5%, and homebuilding return on inventory (ROI) was 29.5% for the trailing twelve months.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Revenues $10.0 billion $9.7 billion Net Income $1.4 billion $1.35 billion Earnings per Share $4.10 $3.90

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, D.R. Horton Inc (DHI, Financial) had a consolidated cash balance of $3.0 billion and available capacity on its credit facilities of $2.8 billion, totaling $5.8 billion in liquidity. The company's debt stood at $5.7 billion, with $500 million of senior notes maturing in the next twelve months. The debt to total capital ratio was 18.8%.

Operational Highlights

Homebuilding revenue for Q3 2024 increased by 6% to $9.2 billion, with homes closed rising by 5% to 24,155. For the first nine months of fiscal 2024, homebuilding revenue grew by 9% to $25.0 billion, and homes closed increased by 10% to 66,043. The company's rental operations generated $64.2 million of pre-tax income on revenues of $413.7 million.

Commentary

"The D.R. Horton team delivered strong results in our third fiscal quarter of 2024, highlighted by earnings of $4.10 per diluted share, up 5% from the same quarter last year. Consolidated pre-tax income was $1.8 billion on revenues of $10.0 billion, with a pre-tax profit margin of 18.1%," said David Auld, Executive Chairman.

Share Repurchases and Dividends

During Q3 2024, D.R. Horton Inc (DHI, Financial) repurchased 3.0 million shares of common stock for $441.4 million and paid cash dividends of $98.5 million. The company announced a new share repurchase authorization of $4.0 billion.

Analysis

D.R. Horton Inc (DHI, Financial) has demonstrated resilience and growth despite challenges such as inflation and elevated mortgage interest rates. The company's strong financial position, robust liquidity, and disciplined capital allocation strategy position it well for future growth. The increase in home closings and revenues reflects the company's ability to meet housing demand effectively.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from D.R. Horton Inc for further details.