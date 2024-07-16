President Michael Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of Progyny Inc (PGNY, Financial) on July 16, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 362,583 shares of the company.

Progyny Inc, a company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions, has seen a significant amount of insider selling over the past year, with 26 insider sells and no insider buys. The insider, Michael Sturmer, has sold a total of 47,686 shares over the past year without purchasing any shares.

On the date of the recent sale, shares of Progyny Inc were trading at $30, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.686 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 46.25, which is above the industry median of 24.13.

The current stock price compared to the GF Value of $57.49 indicates that Progyny Inc is significantly undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.52. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider selling trend and valuation metrics provide a snapshot of Progyny Inc's current financial landscape and insider sentiment.

