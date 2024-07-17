On July 17, 2024, Don Leung, Director at MetroCity Bankshares Inc (MCBS, Financial), executed a sale of 123,734 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 931,467 shares of the company.

MetroCity Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank which provides various banking products and services in the United States. The bank caters to the needs of small to medium-sized businesses, real estate investors, individuals, and the Korean-American community, among others.

Over the past year, Don Leung has sold a total of 150,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at MetroCity Bankshares Inc, where there have been 4 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares Inc were trading at $28.58 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $720.878 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 14.52, which is above both the industry median of 10.12 and the company's historical median.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.39. The GF Value of $20.50 is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

