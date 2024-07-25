Glenn Sanford, CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner of eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI, Financial), executed a sale of 55,538 shares in the company on July 17, 2024. The transaction was filed on SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 41,250,297 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $14.29 per share, which is the current trading price, resulting in a total amount of $793,338.02.

eXp World Holdings Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. The company primarily provides real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. eXp World Holdings Inc leverages an online platform for agents and brokers to access a range of tools, services, and technology in a virtual-world interface.

Over the past year, Glenn Sanford has sold a total of 370,000 shares of eXp World Holdings Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction continues a trend seen over the last year, where there have been 20 insider sells and no insider buys.

The market cap of eXp World Holdings Inc is currently $2.16 billion. The stock's valuation metrics include a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, which are calculated based on historical trading multiples and an adjustment factor reflecting past returns and growth.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of eXp World Holdings Inc is estimated at $15.77 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91.

This sale by the insider could be interpreted in various ways, but it is essential to consider the broader context of the insider's remaining holdings and the company's current valuation metrics. Investors often look at insider transactions as one of many indicators to guide potential investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.