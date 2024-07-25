CNB Financial Corp (CCNE) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS and Revenue Surpass Estimates

Net Income and Loan Growth Highlight Quarterly Performance

8 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $11.9 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for Q2 2024, compared to $11.5 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for Q1 2024.
  • Revenue: $54.6 million for Q2 2024, compared to $54.2 million for Q1 2024 and $55.6 million for Q2 2023.
  • Loans: Totaled $4.4 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $73.0 million from March 31, 2024, and $106.5 million from June 30, 2023.
  • Deposits: Total deposits were $5.1 billion as of June 30, 2024, reflecting an increase of $73.3 million from March 31, 2024, and $177.8 million from June 30, 2023.
  • Nonperforming Assets: Increased to $36.5 million, or 0.62% of total assets, as of June 30, 2024, from $30.7 million, or 0.53% of total assets, as of March 31, 2024.
  • Book Value Per Share: $25.19 as of June 30, 2024, up from $24.77 as of March 31, 2024, and $23.42 as of June 30, 2023.
  • Efficiency Ratio: Improved to 65.94% for Q2 2024, compared to 69.08% for Q1 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 18, 2024, CNB Financial Corp (CCNE, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting earnings for the second quarter of 2024. CNB Financial Corp, a provider of integrated financial solutions, announced net income available to common shareholders of $11.9 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.51 per share. The company also reported quarterly revenue of $54.6 million, significantly above the estimated $45.70 million.

Company Overview

CNB Financial Corp offers a range of financial services including deposit accounts, loans, credit cards, treasury services, online and mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, and wealth and asset management services. The corporation operates through its principal subsidiary, CNB Bank, and serves various markets including Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, and Virginia.

Quarterly Performance and Challenges

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, CNB Financial Corp reported net income of $11.9 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, compared to $11.5 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, in the previous quarter. The year-over-year decrease from $12.8 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, was primarily due to increased deposit costs driven by Federal Reserve rate hikes in 2023.

Despite these challenges, the company achieved a 1.68% increase in loans, totaling $4.4 billion, driven by growth in commercial and industrial loans in the Columbus and Cleveland markets, as well as private banking in Roanoke.

Financial Achievements

CNB Financial Corp's total deposits grew by 1.45% from the previous quarter to $5.1 billion, reflecting an increase in business and retail deposits. The company also reported a decrease in syndicated loan balances, focusing more on organic loan growth from customer relationships.

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) for Q2 2024 was $18.6 million, up from $16.8 million in Q1 2024, but down from $19.6 million in Q2 2023. The improvement from the previous quarter was due to higher net interest income and lower non-interest expenses.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Interest Income $45.7 million $45.2 million $47.3 million
Net Interest Margin 3.36% 3.40% 3.62%
Return on Average Equity 8.94% 8.79% 10.07%
Efficiency Ratio 65.94% 69.08% 64.78%

Commentary and Analysis

"Our earnings and growth for the second quarter reflect the diligent and disciplined efforts made by our team to achieve sustainable positive operating leverage," said Michael D. Peduzzi, President and CEO of CNB Financial Corp. "We have successfully built a loan pipeline that both increased production during the second quarter and established a sound level of opportunities for future loan originations."

Peduzzi highlighted the company's efforts to fund loan growth with steady deposit growth while reducing higher-cost corporate deposit balances. Despite a slight compression in net interest margin due to rising deposit costs, the company remains confident in achieving higher spreads as deposit rates stabilize.

Conclusion

CNB Financial Corp's Q2 2024 performance demonstrates resilience amid rising deposit costs, with notable achievements in loan and deposit growth. The company's strategic focus on organic loan growth and disciplined expense management positions it well for future profitability. For more detailed insights, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CNB Financial Corp for further details.

