Scholastic Corp (SCHL) Q4 Earnings: EPS of $1.23 Misses Estimates, Revenue Falls Short at $474.9 Million

Revenue and Earnings Fall Short Amid Increased Spending Headwinds

Author's Avatar
9 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $474.9 million, fell short of estimates of $552.50 million, down 10% year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.23, a decrease of 46% from the prior year's $2.26.
  • Operating Income: $47.2 million, a decline of 49% compared to $92.0 million in the previous year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $90.7 million, down 21% from $115.0 million in the prior year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $73.4 million for the fiscal year, an increase of 22% from $60.0 million in the previous year.
  • Book Fairs Revenue: $169.5 million, a decrease of 6% year-over-year due to lower revenue per fair.
  • Education Solutions Revenue: $135.7 million, down 17% from the previous year, primarily due to lower sales of supplemental instructional materials.
Article's Main Image

On July 18, 2024, Scholastic Corp (SCHL, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended May 31, 2024. Scholastic Corp is an American publishing and education media company that focuses on books and educational material for schools, teachers, parents, and children. The company is one of the world's largest publishers of children's books and also owns exclusive rights to various books, including Harry Potter and The Hunger Games. Some of the company's original titles include Clifford the Big Red Dog, Goosebumps, and The Magic School Bus. It has three reportable segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The majority of its revenue is from the Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment.

1814035351417810944.png

Performance and Challenges

Scholastic Corp (SCHL, Financial) reported a 10% decline in revenues for the fourth quarter, amounting to $474.9 million, down from $528.3 million in the same period last year. This decline was primarily driven by lower U.S. Book Club revenues and decreased sales in the Education Solutions segment. The company also faced increased pressure on consumer spending, which impacted its School Book Fairs business.

Operating income for the quarter fell sharply by 49% to $47.2 million, compared to $92.0 million in the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA also saw a significant decline of 21%, reaching $90.7 million. These results reflect the challenges faced by the company in managing operating expenses amid declining revenues.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Scholastic Corp (SCHL, Financial) made notable progress in advancing its 360-degree content creation strategy. The acquisition of 9 Story Media Group has bolstered the company's production, distribution, and licensing capabilities, adding an extensive children's content library to its portfolio. This strategic move is expected to enhance Scholastic's position as a global children's media company.

Additionally, the company's Scholastic Trade Publishing segment continued to perform well, with the twelfth book in Dav Pilkey’s Dog Man® series achieving the number one best-selling spot across multiple countries. This success underscores the strength of Scholastic's global franchises and its ability to drive sales through popular titles.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q4 FY2024 Q4 FY2023 Change
Revenues $474.9 million $528.3 million -10%
Operating Income $47.2 million $92.0 million -49%
Diluted EPS $1.23 $2.26 -46%
Adjusted EBITDA $90.7 million $115.0 million -21%

Segment Performance

In the Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment, revenues decreased by 9% to $266.0 million. Book Fairs revenues were down 6% to $169.5 million, while Book Clubs revenues saw a significant decline of 45% to $14.4 million. The Education Solutions segment also faced a 17% drop in revenues, amounting to $135.7 million, primarily due to lower sales of supplemental instructional materials.

International revenues declined by 4% to $70.8 million, impacted by lower trade channel sales in Asia and Australia. However, increased revenues in U.K. book fairs partially offset these declines.

Analysis and Outlook

Scholastic Corp (SCHL, Financial) has been navigating increased spending headwinds in its school-based businesses, which have impacted its financial performance. The company's strategic investments, such as the acquisition of 9 Story Media Group, are expected to drive long-term growth. However, the immediate challenges posed by reduced consumer and school spending continue to pressure results.

Looking ahead, Scholastic Corp (SCHL, Financial) expects modest revenue growth of 4% to 6% in fiscal 2025, with continued investment in growth initiatives and cost management. The company remains committed to leveraging its strong brand and content portfolio to achieve accelerated growth and margin targets over the next three to five years.

For more detailed financial information, readers can access the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Scholastic Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.