Independent Bank Corp (INDB) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.21 and Net Income of $51.3 Million

Solid Performance Marked by Higher Revenues and Strong Deposit Generation

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $51.3 million for Q2 2024, up from $47.8 million in Q1 2024.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.21 per diluted share, an increase from $1.12 in the previous quarter.
  • Total Assets: $19.4 billion as of June 30, 2024, reflecting a 0.4% increase from the prior quarter.
  • Deposit Growth: Deposits rose to $15.4 billion, up by $366.4 million or 2.4% from Q1 2024.
  • Net Interest Income: Slight increase to $137.9 million, compared to $137.4 million in Q1 2024.
  • Noninterest Income: Increased by 8.0% to $32.3 million, driven by higher transaction volumes and investment management fees.
  • Return on Average Assets: Improved to 1.07% from 1.00% in the previous quarter.
Article's Main Image

Independent Bank Corp (INDB, Financial) released its 8-K filing on July 18, 2024, reporting a net income of $51.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, or $1.21 per diluted share. This represents an increase from the first quarter's net income of $47.8 million, or $1.12 per diluted share.

Independent Bank Corp is a bank holding company and the sole shareholder of Rockland Trust Company, a community-oriented commercial bank. Rockland Trust provides a variety of banking, investment, and financial services through its retail branches, commercial and residential lending centers, and investment management offices in Eastern Massachusetts, Worcester County, and Rhode Island. The bank's loan portfolio, predominantly consisting of commercial loans, constitutes the bulk of its total assets.

1814035305343381504.png

Performance and Challenges

Independent Bank Corp's performance in Q2 2024 reflects positive momentum despite persistent macroeconomic uncertainties. The company achieved a return on average assets of 1.07% and a return on average common equity of 7.10%, compared to 1.00% and 6.63%, respectively, in the prior quarter. CEO Jeffrey Tengel commented,

“Our second quarter results reflect positive momentum in all of the core components that drive the Company’s financial performance. Despite persistent uncertainty in the broader macroeconomic environment, our colleagues’ steadfast focus on each relationship remains the backbone of our success.”

Financial Achievements

Independent Bank Corp's total assets increased to $19.4 billion as of June 30, 2024, up by $86.4 million from the previous quarter. Total loans grew by $70.3 million to $14.4 billion, driven primarily by an increase in the commercial and industrial portfolio. Deposit balances rose to $15.4 billion, representing growth of $366.4 million from March 31, 2024. The company's book value per share increased by $0.80 to $68.74, and its tangible book value per share rose by $0.85 to $45.19.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income $51.3 million $47.8 million $62.6 million
Diluted EPS $1.21 $1.12 $1.42
Net Interest Income $137.9 million $137.4 million $152.5 million
Noninterest Income $32.3 million $29.9 million $30.8 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Total borrowings declined by $332.0 million, or 32.4%, during the second quarter, driven by a reduction in Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings. The securities portfolio decreased by $80.0 million, or 2.8%, compared to the previous quarter. Stockholders’ equity increased by $35.0 million, or 1.2%, driven by strong earnings retention and unrealized gains on the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio.

Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses was $4.3 million, down from $5.0 million in the first quarter. Net charge-offs remained minimal at $339,000. Nonperforming loans were relatively flat at $57.5 million, representing 0.40% of total loans. The allowance for credit losses on total loans increased to $150.9 million, representing 1.05% of total loans.

Analysis

Independent Bank Corp's Q2 2024 performance demonstrates resilience and growth in a challenging economic environment. The increase in net income, loan growth, and deposit balances are positive indicators of the company's financial health. However, the rise in deposit costs and the reduction in noninterest-bearing demand deposits may pose challenges. Overall, the company's strong asset quality and prudent financial management position it well for future growth.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Independent Bank Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.