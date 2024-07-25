Five Point Holdings LLC Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: $51.2 Million Revenue, $38.2 Million Net Income

Strong Performance Amidst Challenging Economic Environment

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $51.2 million for Q2 2024, primarily from management services.
  • Net Income: $38.2 million, with $14.7 million attributable to the Company.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $217.4 million as of June 30, 2024.
  • Debt to Total Capitalization Ratio: 20.6%, with total liquidity of $342.4 million.
  • Home Sales: Great Park Venture sold 105 homesites for $96.1 million; Valencia builder sales of 84 homes.
  • SG&A Expenses: $12.2 million for the quarter.
  • Equity in Earnings from Unconsolidated Entities: $15.5 million for Q2 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 18, 2024, Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Five Point Holdings LLC is an owner and developer of mixed-use, master-planned communities in California, with four reportable segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. The company derives the majority of its revenue from the Great Park segment, which includes Great Park Neighborhoods being developed adjacent to and around the Orange County Great Park.

1814040555370475520.png

Financial Highlights

Five Point Holdings LLC reported consolidated revenues of $51.2 million and a consolidated net income of $38.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents totaling $217.4 million and a debt to total capitalization ratio of 20.6%, reflecting strong liquidity and financial health.

Segment Performance

The Great Park Venture was a significant contributor, selling 105 homesites on 12.3 acres of land for an aggregate purchase price of $96.1 million. Additionally, the Great Park Venture made distributions and incentive compensation payments to the company totaling $29.7 million. Builder sales included 63 homes at Great Park and 84 homes at Valencia during the quarter.

Income Statement Overview

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues $51.2 million $21.3 million
Net Income $38.2 million $50.6 million
Net Income Attributable to the Company $14.7 million $23.6 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Five Point Holdings LLC reported total assets of $2.9 billion and total liabilities of $0.9 billion. The company maintained a strong liquidity position with $217.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $125.0 million in borrowing availability under its unsecured revolving credit facility.

Commentary and Outlook

"We had another strong quarter, with consolidated net income of $38.2 million on revenues of $51.2 million, ending with total cash and cash equivalents of $217.4 million. Although the inflation and interest rate environment remained challenging during the quarter, we continued to see meaningful appreciation in our residential land sale pricing, especially in our Great Park Neighborhoods community," said Dan Hedigan, Chief Executive Officer.

Analysis

Five Point Holdings LLC's performance in the second quarter of 2024 demonstrates resilience amidst economic challenges such as inflation and rising interest rates. The company's strategic focus on high-demand housing markets and effective management of its capital and expenses have contributed to its robust financial results. The significant land sales and builder activities in the Great Park and Valencia segments underscore the company's strong market position and growth potential.

Investors and stakeholders can access the full details of the earnings report by visiting the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Five Point Holdings LLC for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.