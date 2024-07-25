On July 18, 2024, Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Five Point Holdings LLC is an owner and developer of mixed-use, master-planned communities in California, with four reportable segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. The company derives the majority of its revenue from the Great Park segment, which includes Great Park Neighborhoods being developed adjacent to and around the Orange County Great Park.

Financial Highlights

Five Point Holdings LLC reported consolidated revenues of $51.2 million and a consolidated net income of $38.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents totaling $217.4 million and a debt to total capitalization ratio of 20.6%, reflecting strong liquidity and financial health.

Segment Performance

The Great Park Venture was a significant contributor, selling 105 homesites on 12.3 acres of land for an aggregate purchase price of $96.1 million. Additionally, the Great Park Venture made distributions and incentive compensation payments to the company totaling $29.7 million. Builder sales included 63 homes at Great Park and 84 homes at Valencia during the quarter.

Income Statement Overview

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Total Revenues $51.2 million $21.3 million Net Income $38.2 million $50.6 million Net Income Attributable to the Company $14.7 million $23.6 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Five Point Holdings LLC reported total assets of $2.9 billion and total liabilities of $0.9 billion. The company maintained a strong liquidity position with $217.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $125.0 million in borrowing availability under its unsecured revolving credit facility.

Commentary and Outlook

"We had another strong quarter, with consolidated net income of $38.2 million on revenues of $51.2 million, ending with total cash and cash equivalents of $217.4 million. Although the inflation and interest rate environment remained challenging during the quarter, we continued to see meaningful appreciation in our residential land sale pricing, especially in our Great Park Neighborhoods community," said Dan Hedigan, Chief Executive Officer.

Analysis

Five Point Holdings LLC's performance in the second quarter of 2024 demonstrates resilience amidst economic challenges such as inflation and rising interest rates. The company's strategic focus on high-demand housing markets and effective management of its capital and expenses have contributed to its robust financial results. The significant land sales and builder activities in the Great Park and Valencia segments underscore the company's strong market position and growth potential.

Investors and stakeholders can access the full details of the earnings report by visiting the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Five Point Holdings LLC for further details.