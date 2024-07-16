On July 16, 2024, Sharon John, President and Chief Executive Officer of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (BBW, Financial), executed a sale of 41,034 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at an average price of $25.99 per share, totaling approximately $1,066,783.66. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 515,004 shares of the company.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc, known for its retail stores where customers can create and personalize stuffed animals, has seen a variety of insider transactions over the past year. Notably, there have been 16 insider sells and no insider buys. Over the past year, Sharon John has sold a total of 170,868 shares and has not purchased any shares.

The company's stock was trading at $25.99 on the day of the sale, giving it a market cap of $356.446 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc's price-earnings ratio stands at 7.40, which is lower than both the industry median of 17.4 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc is $25.87 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1. This valuation is based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

The insider trend for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc shows a preference for selling over buying among insiders, which could be an indicator of their sentiment towards the stock’s current valuation and future prospects.

This recent transaction by Sharon John continues the trend of insider sales at Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc, aligning with the broader pattern observed over the past year.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.