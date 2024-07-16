Insider Sale: CFO Jagtar Narula Sells Shares of WEX Inc (WEX)

On July 16, 2024, Jagtar Narula, Chief Financial Officer of WEX Inc (WEX, Financial), sold 540 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 7,628 shares of WEX Inc.

WEX Inc operates in the financial technology sector, providing payment processing and information management services to commercial and government vehicle fleet industries. The company's solutions are designed to assist in the management of fleet operations, including the purchase of fuel and maintenance for vehicles.

Over the past year, Jagtar Narula has sold a total of 3,114 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within WEX Inc, where there have been 21 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of WEX Inc were trading at $190 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $7.76 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 30.13, which is above the industry median of 27.16.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of WEX Inc is estimated at $222.85 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's value and future prospects.

