On July 16, 2024, William Hoffman, Director at Inari Medical Inc (NARI, Financial), executed a sale of 60,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 743,296 shares of Inari Medical Inc.

Inari Medical Inc is a medical device company focused on developing products to treat patients suffering from venous diseases. The company's innovative devices are designed to remove blood clots and restore blood flow, contributing to the rapidly growing field of vascular therapy.

Over the past year, William Hoffman has sold a total of 425,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 33 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Inari Medical Inc were trading at $56.74 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $3.18 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for the stock is $99.63, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.57. This suggests that the stock is currently undervalued, labeled as a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" according to GuruFocus analysis.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider at Inari Medical Inc provides an interesting data point for investors, especially considering the company's current valuation and market performance.

