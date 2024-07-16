EVP, Secretary Graham Luce executed a sale of 16,596 shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ, Financial) on July 16, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 14,131 shares of the company.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc operates as a membership-only warehouse club chain in the United States, primarily on the East Coast. The company offers a variety of products, including groceries, household items, electronics, and more, at discounted prices for its members.

Over the past year, Graham Luce has sold a total of 24,075 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc shows a total of 24 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the recent sale, shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc were trading at $91.15. This pricing gives the company a market cap of $11.96 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 23.40, which is above both the industry median of 17.105 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is calculated at $77.54, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.18, indicating that the stock is Modestly Overvalued.

The valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are derived from historical trading multiples, adjustments based on past performance, and future business projections provided by analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and perspectives on the company's current valuation and future prospects.

