On July 16, 2024, Hakan Kardes, Chief Experience Officer of Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC, Financial), executed a sale of 25,000 shares of the company at a price of $9.98 per share. This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 405,444 shares of the company.

Alignment Healthcare Inc, a company focused on providing customized healthcare in the United States through its proprietary technology platform, has seen various insider transactions over the past year. There have been 29 insider sells and only 1 insider buy, indicating a significant trend of insider selling.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 52,653 shares and has not purchased any shares. This pattern of selling aligns with the broader insider activity within the company.

The shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc were trading at $9.98 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.91 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $16.88, which suggests that the stock is currently undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.59. This valuation indicates that the stock is a Possible Value Trap, and potential investors should think twice before making an investment.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider sale could provide valuable insight for current and potential investors, reflecting the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

