On July 16, 2024, Todd Kelsey, President & Chief Executive Officer of Plexus Corp (PLXS, Financial), sold 1,656 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 96,682 shares of Plexus Corp.

Plexus Corp specializes in providing Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) to companies that require high complexity, high mix products. The company's services range from product development and design to manufacturing and aftermarket services.

Over the past year, Todd Kelsey has sold a total of 77,689 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 38 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Plexus Corp were trading at $115 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $3.2 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Plexus Corp is 32.27, which is above both the industry median of 24.27 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to the GF Value, is $100.23, indicating that with a trading price of $115, Plexus Corp is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors as they evaluate their positions in Plexus Corp, considering the company's valuation and the recent trading activities of its insiders.

