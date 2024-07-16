Director Jens Holstein sold 5,000 shares of Veracyte Inc (VCYT, Financial) on July 16, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 32,878 shares of the company.

Veracyte Inc specializes in genomic diagnostics and is focused on providing answers that enable physicians to make more informed decisions early in patient care. The company's tests are designed to resolve diagnostic uncertainty by providing clinically actionable results.

Over the past year, Jens Holstein's trading activity includes the sale of 5,000 shares and no purchases. The broader insider transaction history for Veracyte Inc shows a pattern of 9 insider sales and no insider buys over the same period.

Shares of Veracyte Inc were priced at $24.5 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $1.83 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Veracyte Inc is estimated at $31.26 per share, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.78.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors, especially considering the company's valuation and stock performance relative to its GF Value.

