On July 18, 2024, Brie Carere, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer of FedEx Corp (FDX, Financial), executed a sale of 1,958 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at an average price of $310.43 per share, making the total amount sold approximately $607,821.34. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 19,937 shares of FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp, a global courier delivery services company, is known for its overnight shipping service and pioneering a system that could track packages and provide real-time updates on package location, helping to ensure package security and transparency.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at FedEx Corp shows a trend with 19 insider sells and only 2 insider buys. This pattern suggests a higher frequency of share disposals by insiders compared to acquisitions.

Regarding the company's valuation, FedEx Corp's shares were trading at $310.43 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $74.91 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 17.80, which is above the industry median of 14.43. This indicates a higher valuation relative to the industry average.

The stock's GF Value is set at $245.60, suggesting that at the current price, FedEx Corp is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.26.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This recent insider sell by Brie Carere might provide investors with interesting insights into the current sentiment of high-ranking officials within the company, especially when considered alongside the company's current valuation metrics and stock performance trends.

