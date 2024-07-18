Q2 2024 Novartis AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and good afternoon, and welcome to the Novartis Q2 2024 results release conference call and live webcast. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



A recording of the conference call, including the Q&A session, will be available on our website shortly after the call ends.



With that, I would like to hand over to Ms. Sloan Simpson, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, madam.



Sloan Simpson - Novartis AG - Head of Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Good morning and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining our Q2 2024 earnings call. The information presented today contains forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. These may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements.



For a description of some of these factors, please refer to the company's Form 20-F and its most recent quarterly results on Form 6-K that