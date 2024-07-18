Q3 2024 DR Horton Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the third quarter 2024 earnings conference call for D.R. Horton, America's Builder, the largest builder in the United States.(Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Jessica Hansen, Senior Vice President of Communications for D.R. Horton.



Jessica Hansen - DR Horton Inc - Senior Vice President - Communications and People



Thank you, Paul, and good morning. Welcome to our call to discuss our financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024.



Before we get started, today's call includes forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although D.R. Horton believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different.



All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to D.R. Horton on the date of this conference call and D.R. Horton does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward