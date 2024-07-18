Q2 2024 S&T Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
Now I would like to turn the call over to Chief Financial Officer, Mark Kochvar. Please go ahead.
Mark Kochvar - S&T Bancorp Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Senior Executive Vice President
Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for participating in today's earnings call. Before beginning the presentation, I want to take time to refer you to our statement about forward-looking statements and risk factors. This statement provides the cautionary language required by the Securities Exchange Commission for forward-looking statements that may be included in this presentation.
Copy of the second quarter 2024 earnings release as well as this earnings supplement slide deck can be obtained by clicking on the materials button in the lower-right section of your screen. This will open up a panel right where you can download these items. You can also obtain a copy of these materials by visiting our Investor Relations website at stbancorp.com.
