Jul 18, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
Thanks for standing by. My name is Mondy, and I'll be your operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. second quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the call over to David Lanzer, General Counsel. You may begin.
David Lanzer - Rexford Industrial Realty Inc - General Counsel, Secretary
Thank you for joining Rexford Industrial's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. In addition to the press release distributed yesterday after market close, we posted a supplemental package and investor presentation in the Investor Relations section on our website at rexfordindustrial.com
On today's call, management's remarks and answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements as defined by federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ. For more information about these risk factors, please review our 10-K and other SEC filings. Rexford Industrial
Q2 2024 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 18, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...