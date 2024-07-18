Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) (Q2 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Advanced Technology Demand

TSMC reports a 10.3% sequential revenue increase and robust demand for 3- and 5-nanometer technologies in Q2 2024.

36 minutes ago
  • Revenue: USD20.8 billion for Q2 2024, a 10.3% increase in US dollars sequentially.
  • Gross Margin: 53.2%, a 10 basis points increase sequentially.
  • Operating Margin: 42.5%, a 0.5 percentage point increase sequentially.
  • EPS: TWD9.56 for Q2 2024.
  • ROE: 26.7% for Q2 2024.
  • 3-nanometer Revenue Contribution: 15% of wafer revenue.
  • 5-nanometer Revenue Contribution: 35% of wafer revenue.
  • 7-nanometer Revenue Contribution: 17% of wafer revenue.
  • Advanced Technology Revenue: 67% of wafer revenue (7-nanometer and below).
  • HPC Revenue Contribution: 52% of Q2 revenue, a 28% increase quarter over quarter.
  • Smartphone Revenue Contribution: 33%, a 1% decrease quarter over quarter.
  • IoT Revenue Contribution: 6%, a 6% increase quarter over quarter.
  • Automotive Revenue Contribution: 5%, a 5% increase quarter over quarter.
  • DCE Revenue Contribution: 2%, a 20% increase quarter over quarter.
  • Cash and Marketable Securities: TWD2 trillion (USD63 billion) at the end of Q2 2024.
  • CapEx: TWD206 billion (USD6.36 billion) for Q2 2024.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: TWD378 billion for Q2 2024.
  • Third Quarter Revenue Guidance: USD22.4 billion to USD23.2 billion.
  • Third Quarter Gross Margin Guidance: 53.5% to 55.5%.
  • Third Quarter Operating Margin Guidance: 42.5% to 44.5%.
  • 2024 Capital Budget: USD30 billion to USD32 billion.

Release Date: July 18, 2024

Positive Points

  • Second-quarter revenue increased by 13.6% sequentially in TWD and 10.3% in USD, driven by strong demand for 3- and 5-nanometer technologies.
  • Gross margin improved by 10 basis points sequentially to 53.2%, reflecting cost improvements and favorable foreign exchange rates.
  • Advanced technology (7-nanometer and below) accounted for 67% of wafer revenue, indicating strong demand for cutting-edge processes.
  • HPC platform revenue increased by 28% quarter over quarter, now accounting for 52% of total revenue.
  • TSMC raised its full-year 2024 revenue guidance, expecting a slight increase above mid-20s percent in USD terms.

Negative Points

  • Continuous smartphone seasonality partially offset revenue gains, indicating ongoing volatility in this segment.
  • N3 ramp-up and N5 to N3 tool conversion costs are expected to continue diluting margins.
  • Higher electricity prices in Taiwan are contributing to increased operational costs.
  • Overseas fabs in Arizona and Kumamoto are expected to dilute gross margins by 2-3 percentage points in the next several years.
  • Capacity constraints remain a challenge, particularly for CoWoS and advanced packaging, potentially limiting customer growth.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How do you think about supply, demand balance for AI accelerator and CoWoS advanced packaging capacity?
A: The demand is very high, and we are working hard to meet it. We hope to reach a balance by 2025 or 2026. We are continuously increasing capacity, and next year, we plan to more than double it again.

Q: How should we think about gross margin looking forward for TSMC? Are we going to get back to the high 50%, 60% gross margin that we saw in 2022?
A: We face both positive and negative factors. While we are improving productivity and reducing dilution from N3, we also face cost challenges and overseas fab dilutions. We believe a 53% and higher gross margin is achievable, and with very high utilization rates, it could potentially reach the high 50% or 60% levels.

Q: How does TSMC plan to mitigate geopolitical risks, such as dependency on Taiwan for chip production?
A: We continue to expand our overseas fabs in Arizona, Kumamoto, and potentially Europe. There is no change to our strategy, and we are not considering joint ventures with governments.

Q: What is the progress of selling the value of TSMC's leading-edge capacity?
A: Our pricing strategy is strategic and ongoing. We are continuously sharing our value with customers, and our customers are doing well, which means we should do well too.

Q: Can you support the aggressive migration of AI chipmakers to leading-edge nodes like N2 and A16?
A: Yes, we are working hard to build the capacity to support this demand. Today, the capacity is very tight, but we aim to build enough capacity in the next year or two.

Q: Will N2 revenue contribution be larger than N3, and will the margin dilution be less?
A: Yes, N2 revenue contribution will be larger, and the gross margin dilution will be faster to reach corporate average.

Q: How does TSMC manage the risk of overbuilding capacity in the current strong demand environment for generative AI?
A: We employ a disciplined framework, using a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate demand. We believe AI demand is more real and sustainable compared to the demand surge during the COVID period.

Q: What are the implications of accelerated product launch cadences announced at COMPUTEX for TSMC?
A: We have been prepared for these changes as we have been discussing with our customers much earlier. This trend aligns with our strength in leading-edge development.

Q: Will TSMC explore fan-out panel-level packaging for larger AI chips?
A: Yes, we are looking into it, but the maturity is not yet there. We expect it to be introduced in about three years, and we are working on it.

Q: What are the biggest bottlenecks in expanding A16 capacity?
A: The biggest bottlenecks include land, electricity, and talented people. We need all of these to expand our capacity.

