Fiskars Oyj (FKRAF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Gross Margin and Free Cash Flow Amid Challenging Market Conditions

Fiskars Oyj (FKRAF) achieves all-time highs in gross margin and free cash flow, while navigating macroeconomic headwinds and integrating Georg Jensen.

36 minutes ago
Summary
  • Gross Margin: All-time high, driven by Vita, now at 49.1%.
  • Free Cash Flow: All-time high for Q2.
  • Revenue: Organic, currency-neutral top line down 5.3%; Fiskars BA down 2.7%, Vita down 8.7%.
  • EBIT: Down EUR 7.8 million organically; Georg Jensen contributed EUR 4.2 million.
  • Net Sales: Georg Jensen contributed EUR 28 million to total growth of 4.9%.
  • Employee Costs: Increased, but mitigated by savings programs.
  • Cash Flow: Rolling 12 months free cash flow at approximately EUR 160 million.
  • Net Debt: Down EUR 32 million from Q1; net debt/EBITDA at 2.7x.
  • China Sales: Grew by 5%.
  • Sustainability: 24% of net sales from recycled content products; 58% of suppliers have science-based targets.
  • Store Expansion: Moomin opened eight new stores year-to-date.
  • Georg Jensen Integration: 75% of EUR 18 million cost synergies implemented.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 18, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Fiskars Oyj (FKRAF, Financial) achieved all-time highs in both gross margin and free cash flow for Q2.
  • The integration of Georg Jensen is progressing well, with 75% of cost synergies already implemented.
  • Strong performance in the Nordic region and continued growth in China and Sweden.
  • Gerber, the outdoor brand, continues to expand with new listings and category expansions.
  • Significant improvements in sustainability metrics, including 24% of net sales from recycled content products.

Negative Points

  • Decline in volumes driven by macroeconomic factors, particularly in the US.
  • Direct-to-consumer sales were weak, especially due to a significant drop in e-commerce in China.
  • Increased depreciation and amortization costs due to significant investments in digital.
  • Employee costs have risen, although partially mitigated by savings programs.
  • The market environment remains challenging with no expected improvement in consumer sentiment or macroeconomic conditions in the second half.

Q & A Highlights

Q: You have maintained your guidance intact for the full year. Does this mean that you are expecting the market situation to improve during the second half? Or do you see that the guidance could be achieved more with the cost efficiency measures than volume increases?
A: We don't foresee the macroeconomic situation to change or volumes to become easier. We are focusing on accelerating cost efficiencies and driving the gross margin up to keep our guidance intact for the full year.

Q: How good visibility do you have into the second half and especially Q4, when considering Vita sales? Can you give any indications of your growth rate in June?
A: A lot of Q4 sales are driven by our own stores, which is very just-in-time sales. This will depend on the global consumer sentiment. We focus on cost savings, gross margin improvements, and the Georg Jensen integration to help us.

Q: You had support from various efficiency programs and from Georg Jensen in Q2, yet earnings were down year on year. What will change in H2 as you are not expecting the market to improve?
A: We are accelerating the savings, continuing to drive the gross margin up, and delivering on the Georg Jensen integration.

Q: How much of the Georg Jensen synergies do you expect to be visible this year in earnings? Are the synergies coming through faster than you originally expected?
A: Georg Jensen is already highly accretive to our profit. The main synergies so far are from the 10% net headcount reductions. The biggest synergy bucket is procurement, which is volume-dependent and will come later, mainly in 2025.

Q: Are you expecting further volume decline in H2 or a more stable development?
A: The macroeconomic situation and consumer sentiment are challenging. We focus on what we can control internally.

Q: What in your view is the root cause for declining volumes as consumer purchasing power should be gradually improving and destocking should be mostly behind?
A: We are in discretionary consumer goods, which are affected by consumer sentiment and behavior. In the US, big box players are extremely focused on working capital and inventory levels.

Q: In BA Fiskars, you mentioned softness in sell-outs. How have retailers' inventory evolved? Is there room for restocking?
A: In the Nordics, sell-out was strong in Q2. In Central Europe, Poland, and the US, we saw softness. As gardening is seasonal, retailers will not stock up ahead of winter, but we have back-to-school sales coming in Q3.

Q: Was there any difference in the timing of back-to-school sales compared to the previous year?
A: The majority of back-to-school sales will be in Q3 this year.

Q: Following the slowdown in China growth, are you expecting any pickup in sales growth in the latter half of the year?
A: No, the market in China is challenging. Despite a significant drop in e-commerce, our local team managed to deliver 5% growth through other actions, but we don't foresee an improvement in consumer sentiment or macro conditions.

Q: Gross margin has improved quite nicely. How do you see that developing in the future? What are the main drivers behind it?
A: The gross margin improvement is now more balanced, with significant contributions from supply chain actions. We aim to reach a gross margin of about 49% by the end of 2025, and we were already at that level in Q2.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.