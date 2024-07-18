Release Date: July 18, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Novartis AG (NVS, Financial) reported strong Q2 2024 financial performance with sales up 11% in constant currency and core operating income up 19%.

The company upgraded its full-year 2024 core operating income guidance, reflecting confidence in continued growth.

Key products such as Kesimpta, Kisqali, Cosentyx, and Pluvicto showed robust growth, contributing significantly to overall performance.

Novartis AG (NVS) achieved important innovation milestones, including FDA submissions for Scemblix in first-line CML and atrasentan in IgAN.

The company is on track to meet its midterm targets of 5% plus sales growth through 2028 and a 40% core operating margin by 2027.

Negative Points

The company faces potential challenges with the IRA policy, which could impact the development and profitability of small molecule drugs.

There are ongoing issues with the manufacturing process for remibrutinib, leading to delays in its filing for CSU.

Pluvicto's growth is hindered by late referrals and the need for increased education and capacity expansion in community oncology centers.

The company anticipates high single-digit growth in Q3 2024 due to one-time effects from the previous year, which may affect investor expectations.

Novartis AG (NVS) is still navigating the complexities of the IRA policy, which could impact its long-term innovation and growth strategies.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you confirm that the NATALEE delay of the PDUFA in the United States was specific to the manufacturing issue and that the FDA did not ask for any additional information regarding subgroups or clinical trials?

A: Yes, the delay was solely related to the CMC issue. We have already initiated label discussions with the FDA and submitted additional data to support our provision to the CMC package. This resulted in a standard three-month extension of the PDUFA date. We are now on track for an approval inside of Q3. (Vasant Narasimhan, CEO)

Q: Could you give us some color on how you see the HS opportunity for Cosentyx going forward?

A: Historically, only anti-TNF adalimumab was available for HS patients, so the market had not grown to its full potential. HS is a prevalent dermatological disease with significant unmet need. We believe Cosentyx in HS alone will be a $1 billion medicine. We expect significant market expansion as more entrants come in, and we are optimistic about Cosentyx's outlook in HS. (Vasant Narasimhan, CEO)

Q: What are the drivers of confidence in ianalumab's probability of success in Sjogren's, and what are your thoughts on the magnitude of ESSDAI improvement?

A: We saw faster-than-expected enrollment for ianalumab in Sjogren's, which is a prevalent rheumatological disease with limited treatment options. The Phase II data showed significant improvement in ESSDAI and other patient-reported outcomes. If we can replicate the Phase IIb results, it would be compelling. We believe ianalumab is a multibillion-dollar opportunity. (Vasant Narasimhan, CEO)

Q: Could you remind us of the powering assumptions for the benefit you are looking to see in the Lp(a) HORIZON trial for pelacarsen?

A: The study is designed to look at two different levels of Lp(a): the top quartile and the top decile. Our goal is to show greater than 20% CVRR, with aspirations for even higher levels. We are taking a targeted approach in our Lp(a) launch, focusing on specialty cardiology and high-risk patient populations. (Vasant Narasimhan, CEO)

Q: Can you clarify if there is a need for a manufacturing site inspection for the new process related to NATALEE?

A: There is no need for a manufacturing site inspection. The changes we made are related to product handling and some suppliers. We are confident in the broad label and are gearing up for a launch in late Q3. (Vasant Narasimhan, CEO)

Q: Could you walk us through some of the competitive dynamics you are seeing in the US for Pluvicto?

A: We have about 425 centers, with roughly a third having 90% market share in the VISION population. Another third has about 50% share, and the last third is in the community, where we need to do more work. We are increasing our promotional efforts and launching a DTC campaign to drive referrals and expand capacity. (Vasant Narasimhan, CEO)

Q: Which growth drivers do you think consensus underappreciates, and what are the key readouts and progress points to look out for?

A: Consensus may underappreciate Kisqali, Pluvicto, Leqvio, iptacopan, and Scemblix. We also have emerging assets like pelacarsen, novel hypertension and heart failure agents, and a broad portfolio of RLTs in cancer. We are confident in our ability to close the gap between expectations and our aspirations. (Vasant Narasimhan, CEO)

Q: Could you provide an update on your thinking around the filing for pelabresib?

A: We are awaiting 48-week follow-up data, which will give us a stronger sense of the overall profile of pelabresib. We have had good discussions with both the EU and the FDA. We remain excited about the potential for this medicine in myelofibrosis. (Vasant Narasimhan, CEO)

Q: Can you provide more detail on the delay of the filing for remibrutinib in CSU?

A: We identified a need to adjust a single step in the manufacturing process called nano-milling. We are generating stability data to support these adjustments. We hope to file in the earlier part of next year and get an approval relatively quickly thereafter. (Vasant Narasimhan, CEO)

Q: What are your thoughts on the opportunity for a late entry into the obesity market?

A: We believe the current GLP, GIP, GIPR oral and injectable class of medicines will be well served by the leading incumbents. We are focusing on next-generation medicines for obesity, including long-acting agents and new mechanisms of action. We aim to bring something unique forward rather than being a fast follower. (Vasant Narasimhan, CEO)

