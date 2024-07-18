Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Global Sales Growth Amid Challenges

Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) reports robust global retail sales growth and strategic advancements despite international store growth hurdles.

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Summary
  • Global Retail Sales Growth: 7.2% excluding foreign currency impact.
  • US Retail Sales Growth: 6.8%.
  • International Retail Sales Growth: 7.7% excluding foreign currency impact.
  • US Same-Store Sales: 4.8%.
  • Carryout Same-Store Sales: 7.9%.
  • Delivery Same-Store Sales: 2.7%.
  • US Net New Stores: 32, bringing the total to 6,906.
  • International Net New Stores: 143, bringing the total to over 14,000.
  • Income from Operations Growth: 1.7% excluding $2.7 million negative impact from foreign currency.
  • Average US Franchise Store Profit Target: $170,000 or more for 2024.
  • Uber Sales Mix: 1.9% for the quarter.
  • Operating Income Growth Target: 8% or more year-over-year excluding foreign currency impact.
  • Supply Chain Margins: Expected to expand compared to the prior year.
  • Food Basket Range: Forecasted below the midpoint of 1% to 3% for the year.
  • G&A as Percentage of Global Retail Sales: Approximately 2.4%.
  • Foreign Currency Impact on Operating Profit: Approximately 1% for 2024, affecting year-over-year operating profit margins by roughly 20 basis points.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 18, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ, Financial) achieved positive order counts in both delivery and carryout segments across all income cohorts.
  • The company reported a 7.2% growth in global retail sales, excluding the impact of foreign currency.
  • Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) remains on track to achieve its guidance for annual global retail sales growth of 7% or more and operating profit growth of 8% or more.
  • The new loyalty program has significantly increased active members and redemption rates, driving transactional growth.
  • Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) has seen improvements in international comps, particularly in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East markets.

Negative Points

  • Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) temporarily suspended its net store growth guidance due to challenges faced by its master franchisee, Domino's Pizza Enterprises (DPE).
  • The company expects to fall below its net store growth target for international markets by approximately 175 to 275 stores in 2024.
  • Higher carryout mix, which carries a lower ticket than delivery, partially offset the comp tailwinds.
  • The company faced higher G&A expenses driven by labor costs and the worldwide rally expense.
  • Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) did not repurchase any shares in the second quarter due to the volatility of the interest rate environment.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the loyalty program's performance and its impact on the business?
A: (Russell Weiner, CEO) The loyalty program has been tremendous this year, driving light users and frequency, engaging carryout customers, and increasing new users. Orders with loyalty redemptions in carryout have doubled compared to last year. (Sandeep Reddy, CFO) This program is a multi-year driver of comps, similar to the Piece of the Pie Rewards launched in 2014, which compounded comps over several years.

Q: What led to the shortfall in unit growth guidance, particularly with DPE?
A: (Sandeep Reddy, CFO) The shortfall is due to increased store closures and slower new store openings by DPE, particularly in Japan and France. This was not anticipated during our Investor Day last December. Despite this, our long-term guidance for global retail sales growth of 7%+ and operating income growth of 8%+ remains intact due to the low volume of the closing stores.

Q: How confident are you in maintaining your annual targets given the current economic environment?
A: (Russell Weiner, CEO) Despite consumer spending slowing, we have grown orders across all segments, including delivery, carryout, and international. This demonstrates the strength of our brand. Our positive order counts in a challenging economy give us confidence in maintaining our targets.

Q: Can you elaborate on the value strategy and its impact on sales?
A: (Russell Weiner, CEO) Our value strategy focuses on providing consistent value across all our platforms, not just low prices. This trusted value proposition drives order counts and integrates customers into our loyalty program, creating a sustainable growth model.

Q: What are the learnings from the Uber Eats partnership, and any updates on potential DoorDash integration?
A: (Russell Weiner, CEO) Uber Eats is performing as expected, contributing 1.9% of sales and on track to reach 3% by year-end. We have adjusted our strategy to a high-low pricing model to attract more customers. The exclusivity with Uber runs through Q1, after which we will evaluate the potential for integrating DoorDash based on the economics and performance.

Q: How are you addressing the challenges in international store openings and closures?
A: (Russell Weiner, CEO) We are confident in our international growth, particularly in China and India, which are increasing their store opening targets. The closures in Japan and France are low-volume stores, having a minimal impact on overall profit. Our diversified presence in over 90 countries helps mitigate such challenges.

Q: What insights did you gain from the recent worldwide rally with franchisees?
A: (Russell Weiner, CEO) The rally was highly successful, with 98% of attendees taking away key messages. Franchisees are excited about the Hungry for MORE strategy, focusing on delivering delicious food and operational excellence. This alignment and enthusiasm across our global system are driving positive results.

Q: Can you discuss the impact of wage inflation on store margins and profitability?
A: (Sandeep Reddy, CFO) Wage inflation has impacted margins, but we are nearing the lap of these pressures. Despite this, profit dollars are growing, and we expect margin improvement and profit growth for the full year. The franchisee stores are seeing balanced profit growth, supporting our confidence in achieving our profitability targets.

Q: How is the new loyalty program affecting customer behavior and frequency?
A: (Sandeep Reddy, CFO) The new loyalty program is driving increased frequency, with consistent trends in 20- and 40-point redemptions. This is creating a faster frequency flywheel, as customers continue to transact and redeem more frequently.

Q: What are the strategic priorities and concerns of franchisees globally?
A: (Russell Weiner, CEO) Franchisees are excited about the Hungry for MORE strategy, focusing on delivering delicious food and operational excellence. They are also interested in renowned value and have adjusted their marketing strategies accordingly. The rally highlighted the alignment and enthusiasm across our global system, driving positive results.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.