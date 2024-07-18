BankUnited Inc (BKU) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong EPS and Deposit Growth Amidst Credit Concerns

BankUnited Inc (BKU) reports a robust quarter with EPS exceeding expectations and significant deposit growth, despite ongoing credit risk challenges.

36 minutes ago
Summary
  • EPS: $0.72, exceeding consensus of $0.65.
  • Net Interest Margin (NIM): Increased from 2.57% to 2.72%.
  • Deposit Costs: Decreased from 3.18% to 3.09%.
  • Non-Brokered Deposits Growth: $1.3 billion, with $826 million in non-interest DDA.
  • Net Deposit Growth: $736 million after brokered pay-down.
  • Wholesale Funding Reduction: Decreased by $1.2 billion.
  • Loan Growth: $402 million quarter-over-quarter.
  • CRE and C&I Loan Growth: $589 million combined.
  • Residential Loan Decline: $212 million.
  • Leasing Portfolio Decline: Reduced from $702 million to $266 million over two years.
  • Loan-to-Deposit Ratio: Improved from 89.6% to 88.7%.
  • Net Income: $53.7 million.
  • Yield on Loans: Increased from 5.78% to 5.85%.
  • Provision for Credit Losses: $20 million.
  • Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) Ratio: Increased from 0.90% to 0.92%.
  • CRE Office Reserve: Increased from 2.26% to 2.47%.
  • Non-Interest Expense: Flat quarter-over-quarter.
  • Non-Performing CRE Loans: $51 million.
  • Criticized and Classified Loans: Increased by $88 million in CRE, offset by a $121 million decline in other commercial categories.
  • Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio: Stable at 11.6%.
  • Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (TCETTA): Increased to 7.4%.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 18, 2024

Positive Points

  • EPS exceeded expectations, coming in at $0.72 compared to the consensus of $0.65.
  • Net interest margin (NIM) increased from 2.57% to 2.72%, driven by successful balance sheet transformation.
  • Non-brokered deposits grew by $1.3 billion, with $826 million in non-interest DDA, indicating strong deposit growth.
  • Wholesale funding was reduced by $1.2 billion, bringing it down to levels seen at the beginning of the rate cycle.
  • The company saw broad-based growth in core commercial segments, with C&I and CRE segments growing significantly.

Negative Points

  • Revenue declined by $212 million, despite growth in corporate, commercial, and small business segments.
  • Nonperforming CRE loans increased to $51 million, with notable issues in office CRE loans.
  • Criticized and classified loans increased by $88 million, primarily in the office segment.
  • The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased slightly from 4.21% to 4.26%, indicating ongoing pressure on deposit costs.
  • Provision for credit losses was $20 million, driven by risk rating migration and specific reserves, indicating ongoing credit risk concerns.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Congrats on a nice quarter. I just wanted to start on deposits. The growth on the non-interest-bearing front has been impressive. Can you provide a broader target for non-interest-bearing deposits for the year?
A: We are aiming for comfortable double-digit growth, but not 20%-30%. We are targeting somewhere between 13%-16% DDA growth. This is challenging, especially in the current environment, but achievable if conditions remain stable.

Q: Regarding the margin guidance, what is the trade-off in yield as you grow core C&I and CRE while running off mortgage loans?
A: New loan production yields are around 7.5%-8%, while the residential portfolio yields in the mid-threes. We expect a reasonable increase in loan yields going forward, around 5-10 basis points.

Q: Can you elaborate on the DDA growth in the title business and the potential impact of increased mortgage activity?
A: The title business saw the biggest growth this quarter, benefiting from seasonality. The HOA business also grew well. If mortgage activity increases, we could see a 20%-30% lift in average deposit balances, but this is speculative.

Q: How is the office portfolio performing, and what are the main issues you are seeing?
A: The office portfolio is generally performing well, with strong occupancy and debt service coverage ratios. The main issues are asset-specific, such as lease-up and rent abatement periods. We feel the reserve of about 2.5% is adequate.

Q: How are you thinking about capital deployment, given the current economic backdrop and your share price?
A: We are considering capital deployment options, including share repurchases, but our first choice is to deploy capital for profitable growth. We will discuss this further in our August board meeting.

