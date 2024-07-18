Release Date: July 18, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

EPS exceeded expectations, coming in at $0.72 compared to the consensus of $0.65.

Net interest margin (NIM) increased from 2.57% to 2.72%, driven by successful balance sheet transformation.

Non-brokered deposits grew by $1.3 billion, with $826 million in non-interest DDA, indicating strong deposit growth.

Wholesale funding was reduced by $1.2 billion, bringing it down to levels seen at the beginning of the rate cycle.

The company saw broad-based growth in core commercial segments, with C&I and CRE segments growing significantly.

Negative Points

Revenue declined by $212 million, despite growth in corporate, commercial, and small business segments.

Nonperforming CRE loans increased to $51 million, with notable issues in office CRE loans.

Criticized and classified loans increased by $88 million, primarily in the office segment.

The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased slightly from 4.21% to 4.26%, indicating ongoing pressure on deposit costs.

Provision for credit losses was $20 million, driven by risk rating migration and specific reserves, indicating ongoing credit risk concerns.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Congrats on a nice quarter. I just wanted to start on deposits. The growth on the non-interest-bearing front has been impressive. Can you provide a broader target for non-interest-bearing deposits for the year?

A: We are aiming for comfortable double-digit growth, but not 20%-30%. We are targeting somewhere between 13%-16% DDA growth. This is challenging, especially in the current environment, but achievable if conditions remain stable.

Q: Regarding the margin guidance, what is the trade-off in yield as you grow core C&I and CRE while running off mortgage loans?

A: New loan production yields are around 7.5%-8%, while the residential portfolio yields in the mid-threes. We expect a reasonable increase in loan yields going forward, around 5-10 basis points.

Q: Can you elaborate on the DDA growth in the title business and the potential impact of increased mortgage activity?

A: The title business saw the biggest growth this quarter, benefiting from seasonality. The HOA business also grew well. If mortgage activity increases, we could see a 20%-30% lift in average deposit balances, but this is speculative.

Q: How is the office portfolio performing, and what are the main issues you are seeing?

A: The office portfolio is generally performing well, with strong occupancy and debt service coverage ratios. The main issues are asset-specific, such as lease-up and rent abatement periods. We feel the reserve of about 2.5% is adequate.

Q: How are you thinking about capital deployment, given the current economic backdrop and your share price?

A: We are considering capital deployment options, including share repurchases, but our first choice is to deploy capital for profitable growth. We will discuss this further in our August board meeting.

