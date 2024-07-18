Release Date: July 18, 2024

Positive Points

Banner Corp (BANR, Financial) reported a net profit available to common shareholders of $39.8 million, or $1.15 per diluted share for Q2 2024, up from $1.09 per share in Q1 2024.

Core earnings for Q2 2024 were $52.4 million, demonstrating strong core earnings power.

Core deposits represent 88% of total deposits, indicating a strong and loyal deposit base.

Loans increased by 6% year-over-year, reflecting solid loan growth.

Banner Corp (BANR) received multiple recognitions, including being named one of America's 100 Best Banks by Forbes and one of the most trustworthy companies in America by Newsweek.

Negative Points

Earnings continue to be impacted by the rapid increase in interest rates in 2023, resulting in increased funding costs.

Non-performing assets increased by $3 million in the quarter, representing 0.21% of total assets.

Total deposits decreased by $80 million during the quarter, with a $119 million decrease in core deposits.

Net interest margin decreased by four basis points to 3.70%, driven by increased funding costs.

Total non-interest expense increased by $487,000 from the prior quarter, reflecting higher compensation and REO expenses.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the trends in deposits, particularly non-interest-bearing deposits, and how you see them evolving?

A: Robert Butterfield, CFO: Early in the quarter, balances increased as clients brought funds on balance sheet for tax payments. We saw normal seasonal outflows in the second half of April and May, with stabilization in May and a slight decline in June. The third quarter is typically strong for deposits due to agricultural clients' cash flows from crops. This will be a key indicator for future trends.

Q: What drove the strong loan growth this quarter, and how do you see loan growth progressing?

A: Jill Rice, Chief Credit Officer: The strong loan growth was partly due to a successful small business campaign and expansion of existing relationships. While this quarter saw significant growth, we expect overall loan growth for the year to be in the low to mid-single digits.

Q: Can you provide more details on the repricing dynamics of your loan and securities portfolios and their impact on net interest margin?

A: Robert Butterfield, CFO: Loan yields increased by nine basis points this quarter due to adjustable-rate loans repricing higher and new production at higher rates. We expect an 8-10 basis point increase in loan yields per quarter if the Fed remains on pause. The cost of deposits is nearing its peak, and we anticipate stabilization in deposit rates once the Fed starts cutting rates.

Q: How are your conversations with potential M&A targets progressing, and what size of acquisitions are you considering?

A: Mark Grescovich, CEO: We continue to have dialogues with potential partners, focusing on institutions within our current footprint. We are not looking for transformational deals but rather additive acquisitions in the $1 billion to $3 billion range.

Q: What factors are driving the expected gradual increase in non-interest expenses?

A: Robert Butterfield, CFO: The increase is due to normalization of legal expenses, inflationary pressures on vendor contracts, and investments in fraud prevention and technology to improve efficiency. We expect expenses to trend up gradually through the remainder of the year.

Q: Can you provide an update on the credit quality and average loan-to-value (LTV) ratios in your loan portfolio?

A: Jill Rice, Chief Credit Officer: Our weighted average LTV in the CRE book is less than 65%, with debt service coverage ratios north of 125%. Credit metrics remain solid, with low delinquencies and diversified portfolios.

Q: Are you considering any further securities sales given the current interest rate environment?

A: Robert Butterfield, CFO: We are not currently planning any further securities sales but remain flexible and will continue to monitor market conditions. Any future sales would depend on favorable market conditions.

Q: How do you see the impact of potential Fed rate cuts on your loan yields and overall net interest margin?

A: Robert Butterfield, CFO: A 25 basis point Fed rate cut would impact our variable rate loans by about seven basis points. Assuming the Fed cuts rates gradually, we expect loan yields to flatten out as adjustable-rate loans continue to reprice higher, offsetting the impact of rate cuts.

