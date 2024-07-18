Director Aleem Gillani Buys 10,000 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB)

On July 18, 2024, Aleem Gillani, a Director at U.S. Bancorp (USB, Financial), purchased 10,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's holdings to 10,000 shares.

U.S. Bancorp, a major financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company's services include lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange, and trust and investment management services.

The shares were acquired at a price of $44.99 each, valuing the transaction at $449,900. Following this purchase, the market cap of U.S. Bancorp stands at $69.3 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of U.S. Bancorp is 14.10, which is above the industry median of 10.12. This ratio is also higher than the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of U.S. Bancorp's stock is estimated at $51.56 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87.

The insider transaction history at U.S. Bancorp over the past year shows a pattern of 1 insider buy and 8 insider sells. The insider's recent purchase represents a notable increase in ownership, indicating a potential positive outlook on the stock's future performance.

This insider buy could signal to investors that the insider has confidence in the company's future prospects, especially considering the current valuation metrics and the stock's performance relative to its GF Value.

