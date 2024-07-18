On July 18, 2024, Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing robust financial performance that surpassed analyst estimates. Euronet Worldwide Inc is a provider of electronic financial transaction solutions, operating an independent network of ATMs in Europe, a network for prepaid products such as mobile top-ups, and processing point-of-sale transactions. The company operates in three segments: EFT Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

Financial Highlights

Euronet Worldwide Inc reported revenues of $986.2 million for Q2 2024, a 5% increase from $939.1 million in the same period of 2023. This performance exceeded the analyst estimate of $845.58 million. Adjusted operating income rose by 12% to $134.3 million, while adjusted EBITDA increased by 7% to $178.2 million. The company achieved an adjusted EPS of $2.25, an 11% increase from the prior year's $2.03, significantly surpassing the quarterly estimate of $2.03.

Segment Performance

The EFT Processing Segment reported revenues of $305.4 million, an 8% increase from $282.4 million in Q2 2023. Adjusted operating income for this segment grew by 21% to $79.9 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased by 17% to $105.0 million. This growth was driven by increased travel, expansion in merchant services, and new market entries.

The epay Segment saw a slight decline in revenues, reporting $260.9 million, a 1% decrease from $263.8 million in Q2 2023. However, excluding the impact of non-recurring promotional campaigns from the previous year, the core epay business grew by 10% in revenue, operating income, and adjusted EBITDA.

The Money Transfer Segment reported revenues of $421.8 million, a 7% increase from $394.8 million in Q2 2023. The segment experienced near double-digit growth in cross-border transactions and a 24% increase in direct-to-consumer digital transactions, which now represent 12% of total transactions.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Euronet Worldwide Inc had unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $1,271.8 million, up from $1,236.2 million as of March 31, 2024. Total indebtedness increased to $2,270.2 million from $1,938.1 million in the previous quarter. The company repurchased one million shares for $114 million during the second quarter, which is expected to improve future earnings per share by 2%.

Commentary and Outlook

“I am pleased that we achieved a second quarter adjusted EPS of $2.25, an 11% increase over the prior year's $2.03,” stated Michael J. Brown, Euronet’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We were able to deliver this growth due to our continued focus on expanding our business in new and existing markets, adding more products to our portfolio and continued investment in our industry-leading technology in all three segments.”

Looking ahead, Euronet Worldwide Inc remains confident in its ability to achieve full-year adjusted EPS growth within the expected 10-15% range, consistent with its historical growth rates. The company continues to focus on expanding its market presence and enhancing its product offerings to drive future growth.

