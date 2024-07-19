Halliburton Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Meets Estimates, Revenue Slightly Misses Expectations

Revenue Slightly Below Expectations at $5.8 Billion

30 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $709 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, up from $606 million, or $0.68 per diluted share in the previous quarter.
  • Revenue: $5.8 billion, slightly below the analyst estimate of $5.949 billion.
  • Operating Margin: 18%, with total operating income of $1.0 billion, a 5% sequential increase.
  • Free Cash Flow: Approximately $800 million, with cash flow from operations at $1.1 billion.
  • Stock Repurchase: Approximately $250 million of common stock repurchased during the quarter.
  • Segment Performance: Completion and Production revenue at $3.4 billion, and Drilling and Evaluation revenue at $2.4 billion, both flat sequentially.
  • Geographic Revenue: North America revenue decreased by 3% sequentially to $2.5 billion, while International revenue increased by 3% sequentially to $3.4 billion.
On July 19, 2024, Halliburton Co (HAL, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Halliburton, one of the world's largest oilfield service firms, reported net income of $709 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, aligning with analyst estimates. The company's revenue for the quarter was $5.8 billion, slightly below the estimated $5.949 billion.

Company Overview

Halliburton is a leading provider of products and services to the energy industry, known for its expertise in completion fluids, wireline services, cementing, and hydraulic fracturing. The company is the largest pressure pumper in North America and has been a significant innovator in hydraulic fracturing over the past two decades.

Performance and Challenges

Halliburton's performance in Q2 2024 was marked by a net income of $709 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, compared to $606 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, in Q1 2024. The company's revenue remained flat sequentially at $5.8 billion. Operating income increased by 5% sequentially to $1.0 billion.

Despite the flat revenue, Halliburton's strong returns and cash flow were highlighted by Jeff Miller, Chairman, President, and CEO, who stated, "Halliburton's returns and cash flow are strong and I am pleased with our performance this quarter. The quality of our people, the clarity of our strategy, our leading technologies, the depth of our pipeline of opportunities, and the competitiveness of our business segments all give me confidence in Halliburton’s future."

Financial Achievements

Halliburton reported cash flow from operations of $1.1 billion and free cash flow of approximately $800 million. The company also repurchased approximately $250 million of common stock during the quarter. These achievements are crucial for maintaining liquidity and returning value to shareholders in the highly competitive oil and gas industry.

Segment Performance

Completion and Production revenue was $3.4 billion, flat sequentially, with operating income of $723 million, a 5% increase. Drilling and Evaluation revenue was $2.4 billion, also flat sequentially, with operating income of $403 million.

Geographically, North America revenue decreased by 3% sequentially to $2.5 billion, while international revenue increased by 3% to $3.4 billion. The decline in North America was primarily due to decreased pressure pumping services in U.S. land and lower activity in the Gulf of Mexico. Internationally, higher well construction activity and improved wireline activity in Europe/Africa and the Middle East/Asia contributed to the revenue increase.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024
Revenue $5.8 billion $5.8 billion
Net Income $709 million $606 million
Operating Income $1.0 billion $987 million
Cash Flow from Operations $1.1 billion $1.1 billion
Free Cash Flow $800 million $800 million

Analysis

Halliburton's Q2 2024 performance demonstrates resilience in a challenging market environment. The company's ability to maintain flat revenue while increasing operating income and net income sequentially is a positive indicator of operational efficiency and strategic execution. The strong cash flow and significant stock repurchases underscore Halliburton's commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

However, the slight revenue miss compared to analyst estimates highlights the ongoing challenges in the North American market, particularly in pressure pumping services. The company's international operations continue to show strength, driven by increased activity in key regions.

Overall, Halliburton's Q2 2024 results reflect a balanced performance with strong financial metrics, positioning the company well for future growth and value creation in the oil and gas sector.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Halliburton Co for further details.

